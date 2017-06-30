Mujuru should stop being gluttonous!

THE idea that hard-pressed but long-suffering Zimbabweans, who had pinned their hopes on the envisaged alliance involving MDC-T leader Morgan Tsvangirai and National People Party’s (NPP) Joice Mujuru to confront and overthrow Zanu PF from power in the 2018 elections, may have to wait longer as the parties’ principals have allowed their egos to stand in the way is saddening, distressing and troubling.

When the two parties signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) two months ago, Zimbabweans were made to believe that it was being done in their interest and that top positions were not anything to consider in the arrangement as their focus was to wrest power from Zanu PF.

Regrettably, Zimbabweans believed the opposition rhetoric hook, line and sinker. It is dismaying that the sticking point now is failure to agree on the distribution of constituencies and top positions.

This probably boils down to putting individual selfish interests ahead of the national interest. Clearly, each side is now worried about the positions that they would command in the new set-up. This leaves one wondering whether the opposition leaders Tsvangirai and Mujuru are in this for the people or for self-aggrandisement.

The opposition must be warned that their decision to pursue different electoral pacts ahead of next year’s polls will simply divide their constituents and give Zanu PF a comfortable advantage.

We urge these opposition politicians to draw lessons from Kenya, where the Rainbow Coalition used the power of their numbers as a united front to overthrow the Mwai Kibaki regime. Previously, they had dislodged Daniel Arap Moi to end his 24-year rule.

Mujuru’s party has never made it a secret that they despise Tsvangirai as the coalition leader, yet the two proceeded to sign a MoU.

If Mujuru could work with Coalition of Democrats (Code) and the MDC-T engages three other parties, we wonder why these parties would not combine all those forces to present one formidable united front? Is it not a fact that Zimbabwe’s independence was won when the liberation movements grouped to work as one front?

No doubt it is through this kind of unity that the real struggle Zimbabweans are facing can be contained and successfully dealt with.

Furthermore, successful coalitions are built on mutual respect and it is sad that Mujuru reportedly has a very low opinion of Tsvangirai.

But, if the truth be told, Tsvangirai commands a bigger following than Mujuru and, surely, that should have been proof enough of who heads the coalition.

Tsvangirai, Mujuru and their allies should ask themselves what the motive of the coalition is. Is it to liberate Zimbabweans from the Zanu PF bondage or a mere power grab?

Politics is a game of compromises. It’s about give and take, otherwise there can never be genuine unity among different political parties with different ideologies.

Reports indicate Mujuru has demanded more constituencies, yet other parties to the coalition are content with 10 constituencies each.

We urge the opposition parties to take to heart the national interest and set aside personal motives because Zimbabwe’s problems demand unity if there can ever be hope of seeing Zanu PF’s back.

Mujuru should just stop being gluttonous!