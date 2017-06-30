MDC veterans reach out to Gukurahundi victims

THE MDC Veterans Activists’ Association says it will tomorrow donate various goodies to victims of Gukurahundi and political violent cases recorded since the formation of the MDC in 1999.

BY SILAS NKALA

The association’s deputy chairperson, Gideon Mangena, said the event would be held at Sizinda Hall in Bulawayo.

“We will be giving the victims of political violence from both the Gukurahundi and MDC activists, who suffered political violence from 1999 to date,” he said.

“The function will be held at Sizinda Hall in Bulawayo starting at 10am.

“We have asked all the provinces to bring 10 victims, five of Gukurahundi and the other five MDC activists, who experienced violence as from 1999 to date.”

Mangena said the party had started building houses for people who lost their property in politically-motivated violence.

“What we do is that after completing the construction, we conduct a handover ceremony, where we officially open the houses and give the beneficiaries the keys,” he said.

Mangena said they had built houses in St Peters on the outskirts of Bulawayo, Hurungwe in Mashonaland West and Harare’s Glen View area.

“We have lined up some other programmes for Nyika area in Masvingo. We also construct tombstones for the MDC members who passed away and conduct memorial services for the cadres,” he said.

“The most successful tombstone unveiling event, which we held recently, was for Mthokozisi Ncube in Filabusi. There are many others that we intend to deal with.”