Masango’s play on nationwide tour

Popular visually-impaired actress Edith Masango has embarked on a national tour that will see her staging her one-woman show, Narratives from the Dark, which chronicles the struggles of women living with disability.

BY TAFADZWA KACHIKO

Directed by Eunice Tava, the play was first staged at Theatre in the Park in Harare on May 25 and 26.

Supported by Nhimbe Trust, the play moved to Charles Austin Theatre in Masvingo on Wednesday evening.

“The audience liked my performance very much and with that I see myself reaching greater heights,” Masango told NewsDay.

Yesterday she performed in Mutare and will be in Harare tonight before an expected visit to Bulawayo at a date yet to be finalised.

“Today [Thursday] I will perform in Mutare and I will be back in Harare on Friday. I am touring the country, although I have not yet finalised the details, my next visit will be to Bulawayo,” the actress said.

In the narrative play Masango explores challenges faced by women living with disabilities. It starts off with the main actress accidentally losing sight and then attempting to kill herself before a mysterious voice stopped her.

She is then taken to her grandmother for counselling. In other scene, she is shown struggling to cross busy roads with no one ready to assist her.

“It [the play] also exposes men who impregnate girls and dump them. Although it is a reflection of my life, it reveals the challenges women with the same condition face,” Masango said.

Masango defied the odds in 2015 when she first appeared in the creative industry as Jane in a short film, The Collector, where she acted alongside the late renowned actor Fidelis Cheza.

She was born partially blind before losing her sight completely in 2012 after giving birth.