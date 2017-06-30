Buffalo Souljah, Winky D join forces

TOP dancehall musician Buffalo Souljah has engaged Ninja President Winky D for his vocal wizardry on his new track, Rugare, as he seeks to penetrate the local market.

BY KENNEDY NYAVAYA

Despite an illustrious international career punctuated by a cabinet full of awards Buffalo Souljah, who is originally from Zimbabwe, does not command the same influence in his homeland.

The United Nations of Africa music label boss told NewsDay that the new song with Winky D is part of his efforts to reach out to the ghetto population back home.

“Yes, it has been the plan to expand back home mainly in the streets because the brand is known mainly by people that have DStv so it’s time to get The Buffalo Souljah brand to the masses of my origin, being from Mufakose,” he said.

He said the project was in response to longtime calls from dancehall fans for the two dancehall powerhouses to combine forces.

“This is something we always wanted to do also [because it] was driven by the fans we were just waiting for the right time,” he said.

Snippets from the shoot of the video, expected to be dropped soon, have littered social media, while the audio has amassed over 70 000 views on YouTube where it was initially released a fortnight ago.

Buffalo Souljah’s music career, stretching for more than a decade, has been fruitful since 2008 when his video, which was on rotation on Channel O and MTV Base, resulted in him winning two Channel O Spirit Awards in the categories Best Newcomer and Best Dancehall.

The musician has made a lasting impression in foreign lands, far away from the dusty streets of Mufakose where he was born and bred as Thabani Ndlovu.

Three years ago he almost dropped the microphone in frustration as his music was not bringing in the expected financial returns.

“I actually had to quit. I got frustrated and decided to leave, but this has always been a calling. Unfortunately, one can’t walk away from the world stage,” he said.

“I felt like my career was not going where I wanted it to be financially after winning all the awards.”

Last week, Buffalo Souljah released an 11-track Extended Play (Ep) titled Born Again featuring big names on the continent — Nadia Nakai, Queen Vee, YungSwiss, Frank Casino and Gemini Major.