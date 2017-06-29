Man kills sister, buries body in backyard

A 28-YEAR-OLD man allegedly killed his sister in cold blood two weeks ago and buried her body in a shallow grave at the family’s home in Old Magwegwe, Bulawayo, following a wrangle over sharing rentals.

BY SHARON SIBINDI

Police yesterday confirmed the incident which allegedly occurred on June 14 and identified the suspect as Ndabezinhle Ncube, who is believed to be on the run. The deceased Patience Ncube’s remains were recovered from the family home yesterday in the presence of State pathologists.

Neighbours said the suspect used to bully his sister and was stealing from her on a regular basis before he killed her and went into hiding after lying to police that her sister had gone missing.

A neighbour who declined to be named said the deceased was buried together with her passport and mobile phone.

“Patience was working at Choppies Supermarket in Entumbane and has been missing since June 14 until now when the leads were made leading to her exhumation,” the neighbour said.

Bulawayo police spokesperson, Inspector Precious Msimango said they were still investigating the matter.

“The case is still being attended to and at the moment I don’t have full details,”she said.