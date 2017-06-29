DJ Stavo returns to City of Kings

BARELY a month since his last dance with Bulawayo, prominent wheel spinner and producer DJ Stavo returns to the city on Friday.

BY SINDISO DUBE

The Journey hitmaker, who staged his maiden performance at a packed Club Connect in May, will return to the fortress due to public demand, according to club official and resident DJ, Prince Eskhosini.

“After his electric performance last month, our clients haven’t stopped requesting for his return. We saw it fit to give the people what they want and so we are bringing him back. The event will be sponsored by Johnny Walker and all Johnny Walker whisky bottles will be on special the whole night. I urge people to come have a good time and shake off the winter fever by dancing to good music,” Eskhosini said.

DJ Stavo said he is excited about the gig.

“Bulawayo has always been appreciative. It’s an honour coming back to the city in just a month since my last dance.

The people have spoken. They want DJ Stavo back and DJ Stavo is coming back with a bang. I always strive to better my last act and this Friday I promise a far much better act from the last one that,” DJ Stavo said.

DJ Stavo is riding high with his latest track The Journey which features talented singer Roki. The music video is making waves on MTV Base, Trace and Channel O.

“Every time I get to perform for crowds I take the opportunity to market my songs as well. The latest we are pushing now is The Journey which, features Roki. I appreciate the love the track has been getting across Africa,” DJ Stavo said.

DJ Stavo has made tracks with the late Mandoza, Zeus from Botswana, Shota, DJ Maphorisa, among other African stars.