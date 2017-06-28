Moyo hits back at Chiwenga

HIGHER Education minister Jonathan Moyo yesterday hit back at the Zimbabwe Defence Forces Commander, General Constantino Chiwenga, for threatening him over his stance on the command agriculture programme.
BY EVERSON MUSHAVA/RICHARD CHIDZA
Chiwenga on Monday threatened unspecified action against Moyo, labelling the minister “an enemy of the State” for his criticism of command agriculture, which is being spearheaded by Vice-President Emmerson Mnangagwa.
Chiwenga accused Moyo of trying to destroy Zanu PF from within, but the minister took to Twitter yesterday posting a cryptic message that many thought was directed at the army boss.
“Kuvhunduka chati kwatara hunge une katurikwa,” Moyo posted in Shona, which, loosely translated, means a person panics if he has something to hide.
Moyo did not respond to messages sent to him by NewsDay seeking his comment over Chiwenga’s threats.
The military is involved in command agriculture, which Moyo has dismissed as “command ugly culture”.
Zanu PF spokesperson, Simon Khaya Moyo last night refused to comment on Chiwenga and Moyo’s public spat, preferring to say it was not a Zanu PF issue.
“It is not a party matter, I cannot comment further,” he said.
Opposition parties and ordinary citizens warned that the country was in danger of descending into civil strife in the wake of the public threat against Moyo.
MDC-T spokesperson, Obert Gutu said factional fights in Zanu PF posed a threat to national security.
“The situation has dangerously deteriorated and, as we have stated before, the factional fights within Zanu PF are now a major threat to State security. If this situation is not handled carefully, it can actually erupt into a deadly civil war,” he said.
The People’s Democratic Party said it was irked by Chiwenga’s incessant interference in civilian processes instead of focusing on the core business of the defence forces as outlined in section 212 of the Constitution.
“The function of the defence forces is to protect Zimbabwe, its people, its national security and interests and its territorial integrity and to uphold this Constitution,” the party said in a statement.
“Many times, Chiwenga utters political and partisan words against the dictates of the Constitution. He frequents Zanu PF rallies, at one point he was referred to by Mnangagwa as a commissar of Zanu PF. We find this despicable and unacceptable.
“Chiwenga is offside; he argues that whatever Mugabe pronounces at a rally, whether in Mutare or Marondera, cannot be a wrong programme. Such kind of analysis is not only dangerous, but depicts the highest level of living in a distorted reality.”
MDC spokesperson, Kurauone Chihwayi said Chiwenga’s utterances were a manifestation of Zanu PF’s death pangs.
“The threats by the general have shown us the depth of the wound that will take Zanu PF to the grave,” he said.
Moyo has consistently rubbished Mnangagwa’s much-vaunted command agriculture, arguing it was a ploy by a Zanu PF faction pushing for the Vice-President to succeed Mugabe and to militarise State institutions.
Political scientist, Eldred Masunungure said the Zanu PF factional fights could have taken a sinister and dangerous turn.
“The fights have taken a vicious twist. The military sees itself as part of a conflated system given the historical ties between Zanu PF and those who fought in the war,” he said.
“Assuming that Chiwenga is speaking on behalf of the rank and file of the military, he probably believes that there is a real threat to the party and government.
“While the involvement of the military is not new, it has been covert rather than overt, but now there is a real threat it could turn physical. Citizens would be justified to feel scared of criticising the establishment.”
Political analyst, Shakespeare Hamauswa said Chiwenga had taken sides in the internal Zanu PF struggle for power, which might backfire.
“What remains to be seen is whether his voice will tilt in favour of Lacoste (the faction loyal to Mnangagwa),” Hamauswa said. “I think, instead of advancing Mnangagwa’s aspirations to take over, his utterances will backfire, as long as Mugabe is in charge.”
We are tired of people like Chiwenga who think that they are more Zimbabwean than everyone else for whatever reason, for once I do support Johnso on this one
Command Ugly Culture of terrorizing Zimbabweans since 1980, Jonso is 100 % correct, ngaatibvire kumhepo uyo Chiwenga uyo,
What kind of reporting is this. Where is Moyo hitting back given that he did not even respond to your questions. Regardless, despite the prostituous nature of Moyo character on this one he is spot on. And Chiwenga should remember that freedom of speech is guaranteed by the constitution. Thats what we fought for. We all died for this country.
No wonder why this country is having one problem after another coz it’s being ruled by people who died for this country, they are all but spooks, insensitive to real life situations coz they’re evil spirits in seemingly living bodies.
ngadzibayene, zanu pf yaora, it used to be a united party, but zvakatinakira, zanu yafa, ngazvirambe zvakadaro, zvakanakira isu ma zimbabweans, opposition should take advantage of this confusion in zanu pf and win next year’s elections. A house divided against itself can not stand. Mugabe woga ndiye auuraya zanu, by remaining in power, factions over factions, ibvai mu government muende ku bani monorwa,
Chiwenga must resign from his current position in the army and join civilian politics. The man has become a DISGRACE in SADC , AU UN security establishments. He is making a fool of himself. I think its high time for his appointing authority to tell to behave.
The General made some valid points. Above all he called for discipline in an organisation that birthed him. The professor knows the right platforms to present his case(s). The one at fault is the one failing to follow his party’s or government’s line. Why not simply quit if your thinking goes against the collective will of the organisation?
kkkk uyitshaye ‘ enhlokweni Mupfekedzerwa mboko, thumbs up
This is dangerous thinking. It’s not Chiwenga’s duty to dictate to the people what they have to say concerning a certain program whether he considers it a success. For sure, kuzeza chati kwata hunge une katurikwa. The professor here is spot on. Chiwenga has no business telling politicians the right platform to criticize or disapprove of a program that he has benefited from. Soldiers should never be allowed to dabble into partisan politics no matter their roots; they ought to be professional. Is the general now declaring a dogma of infallibility on president Mugabe? This is totally unacceptable and poses a real threat to the country. Military intervention is the worst thing we should ever fathom as a nation. I rest my case, not that i sympathize with professor Moyo but simply because i abhor the military poking it’s ugly nose into civilian politics. Garai kumabarracks, there is no war here.
The secret to all these so called fights is a campaigning strategy by zanupf. As we focus on who is doing what and saying what they are advancing their agenda to remain in government. Look at the news Reuben barwe is also doing his share by now focusing on the failures of the city council. yes the council has failed but they did not fail today why is he now the champion of the people. it is all calculated and by the time the opposition opens its eyes it will be too late. i wish the opposition could stop commenting the affairs of zanupf and concentrate on winning the election otherwise we 5 more years of the same.
yaaaaaaah i agree with you @ worried, reuben barwe is decampaigning the opposition at all costs, opposition shld nt concentrate on those zanu pf infights,
Thieves! The world is now a changed place, there’s no better platform for debating taxpayer funded public programs like command agric than on a public platform such as twitter. There’s nothing ill-disciplined about that, Johnso must continue to expose these thieves for what they are
Aiwazve !! Bodo!! Chiwenga ava kutibhowa manje!!
and opposition is dead quiet on its issues hoping these functional wars will play at their favor, they did not learn in 2013, and again the system is already with strategy to win and very resolute they will win.
Viva dzingi
Due to incessant droughts experienced by mother Zimbabwe, the matter of food security has become a matter of national security and anyone who attacks any programme/ initiative that seeks to address food security like Command agriculture should be considered to be an enemy of the state. General Chiwenga is within his rights by virtue of being General, to caution Moyo if he feels he is attacking our national security. Food Security. The General is doing his Job unlike Jonso.
Zanu pf strategies are very good you gotter give it to them they have created a diviersion such that the opposition and media has became so obsessed with zanu pf factions whilist on the ground zanu pf is campaigning and voting zanu pf and its on 6 months left to 2018 and the opposition has no idia what to sell to people about its vision what they have is just zanu this whilist on the ground zanu is doing something especialy were it knows it gets votes
ARMY TO BARRACKS AND NOT TO POLITICS. YOU ARE PAID TO FIGHT AND KILL ENEMIES OF THE STATE AND NOT CONFUSE POLITICIANS. GETAWAY CHIWENGA
My question is : ” Are we then supposed to be silenced because the General has spoken “
Resigning? The day he will resign or leave office voluntarily or somehow by any means without being appointed to another, he will cease to be relevant and becomes a nonentity. Mark this.
Jonso is not only a state enemy but his own enemy
Chiwenga is having a big head , can he manage the soldiers affairs and stop confusing the Nation , its him who is a national threat , were are the diamonds whic they stole from Chiyadzwa , his wife was asking for one drum which means he has many drums . Keep the fire burning Jonso .On this one I support you .
support him or not this time wazo dhota majanga semombe