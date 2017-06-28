Mhofu demands more

THOSE who have played under and worked with Warriors coach Sunday Chidzambwa would testify that he is a tough man and very difficult to please.

BY HENRY MHARA IN RUSTENBURG, SOUTH AFRICA

After his team demolished Mozambique 4-0 in the opening Group B match of the ongoing Cosafa Cup football tournament here in South Africa on Monday, the veteran coach is still demanding an improvement from the players.

The Warriors play Madagascar tonight at the Royal Bafokeng Sports Palace in Phokeng, a team who also won their opening group match with a comfortable 2-0 scoreline over fellow islanders Seychelles.

And with the head-to-head results to decide tie breakers before goal difference and total goals, a team that wins today’s match could win the group and qualify to the quarter-finals.

It is with that in mind that Chidzambwa has demanded his players to give an A performance and get a result.

“We had a good result and scored four goals, yes, but it could have been more. I’m happy with the result, but certainly not the performance. No. It’s the way we gave away possession, especially in the first half that I’m worried about. Our movement off the ball was also a bit slow, maybe it’s because the players started to play together yesterday (Monday) and hopefully they will improve in the next match.

“But the good thing is that the players were creating those opportunities and once that happens, the chances of scoring goals are there. On a good day, we will put them away. We must try to continue to create the chances in each and every game we play and try to score.

“If it were my wish, I would love to win tomorrow (today) and qualify, but different things happen in football. We have to psyche up the boys to guard against complacency. They don’t have to be content with the Mozambique game because it’s now history. We need to forget about it, focus on the next match and try to get a good result for the country,” Chidzambwa said.

Ovidy Karuru, the Warriors skipper for this tournament, scored a brace, while his vice Ocean Mushure scored with his trademark free-kick and unheralded Blessing Majarira of Northern Region Division One side Herentals, completed the rout.

Zimbabwe could have harvested a basketful of goals though, but missed a glut of chances throughout the game against a Mozambican side who never really threatened.

After the match, Chidzambwa, coaching the team for this tournament only, stayed behind at the stadium to watch Madagascar playing Seychelles, while his players dashed back to their hotel.

He thinks the Malagasy, who reached the last four of the tournament in 2015, are a decent team and might give his side a problem tonight.

“It’s a very difficult fixture. They are a very organised side. They have fast players, especially upfront and always want to play the ball behind the defence. We need to take care of that.”

Chidzambwa gave three players – James Mukombwe, Majarira and 18-year-old sensation Leeroy Mavunga – their senior national team debuts, and he was impressed with their contribution.

“They played very well. I’m happy with their performance. I hope they keep up the form they showed yesterday. If we add the experience to that, we have a very exciting team.”

He is unlikely to make any changes to the line-up that played on Monday.

Malagasy coach Auguste Raux is also worried about the threat posed by the Warriors.

“We know the game against Zimbabwe will be tough. It will be the final of the group. Zimbabwe have got an advantage having scored four goals in their opening game so that leaves us with no option, but to beat them if we are to progress to the next round,” the man, who has led his team to six wins in their last fixtures in all competitions, including victories over Malawi and Sudan in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers, said.

Head-to-head statistics between Zimbabwe and Madagascar will show that it is the former who will start as clear favourites to win the match. Of the six matches that the two teams have played each other so far in all competitions since their first meeting on March 3, 1985, Zimbabwe won four times, and the other two ended in draws.

Their most recent meeting was on June 13, 2016 at the Cosafa Cup played in Namibia which ended in a draw.

Today’s fixtures

Zimbabwe v Madagascar (Royal Bafokeng Stadium, 1700), Seychelles v Mozambique (Royal Bafokeng Stadium, 1930)