Govt targets timeous inputs distribution

GOVERNMENT is targeting to provide farmers with inputs by the end of September to avoid a last-minute rush to acquire seed and fertiliser in the next cropping season, an official has said.

BY TARISAI MANDIZHA

The 2016/17 agricultural season saw farmers receiving inputs late or nothing at all due to poor planning and co-ordination.

Agriculture, Mechanisation and Irrigation permanent secretary Ringson Chitsiko told the parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Agriculture, led by Christopher Chitindi, that the government would set up inputs control centres throughout the country for the 2017/2018 summer cropping season.

“The local industry and government are working hand and glove, so that by end of September, all the inputs that need to go to the farmers will be with the farmers to lessen the problem,” he said.

“We are working together with the input companies so that where they are not able to supply government has put in place measures to import.”

Chitsiko said it was a nightmare securing logistics for this year’s command agriculture due to lack of experience in implementing such a programme.

“It was a programme that we had not done before, so it was a learning curve for everyone. Secondly, companies began to say they need funding and this throws everybody off-balance,” he said.

Chitsiko said government had already secured $480 million for the production of maize and soya beans.

The permanent secretary added that the government would purchase all the grain from farmers.

“Those that have delivered their grain have been paid. We don’t have a ceiling on the amount of grain to purchase from farmers. Government has promised to purchase all the grain delivered to the Grain Marketing Board.”