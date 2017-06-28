Gonyeti set to tickle London, Birmingham

COMEDIAN Samantha “Gonyeti” Kureya is set to celebrate her first anniversary in the comedy industry in style as she is expected to tickle mainly Zimbabweans based in London and Birmingham in the United Kingdom (UK) at a two-day event dubbed Jive Festival this weekend.

BY PRECIOUS CHIDA

The comedian flew out of the country on Sunday ahead of the prestigious indoor red carpet event to be held at Iqbal Banqueting Suite in Birmingham and at The Goals Eltham in London.

The fiesta will be packed with live concerts, comedy, solo performances from Zimbabwean artistes and some UK-based Zimbabwean performers.

Gonyeti will share the stage with Bulawayo stand-up comedian Clive Chigubhu, MacDonald “MacDee” Chidavaenzi, Afro-jazz musician Selmor Mtukudzi and her husband Tendai Manatsa.

Gonyeti left the country soon after getting her Meet the People show off to a great start, drawing a huge crowd at the Ambassador Hotel last Saturday.

Bustop TV co-founder and producer, Lucky Aaroni, said he was impressed by the numbers.

“That was an impressive number considering that comedy is still new to Zimbabwe and I was also proud of the comedians’ performances, it showed that they had prepared for the event and they continue to improve in their works,” he said.

Building up to the main act was a series of performances from artists including Tinaye, King Kandoro, Tatenda Mbudzi, Kadem, Mai Titi and the songstress, Cindy Munyavi.

Award-winning comedian Mandla Da, who is based in Bulawayo, was the host with the help of Sharon Chidewe, popularly known as Maggi in the Bustop TV skits and Gonyeti’s sidekick.

Comedy heavyweights Doc Vikela, Comic Pastor and Tyra “Madam Boss” were part of the audience.