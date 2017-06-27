Warriors slay Mambas

ZIMBABWE . . . . . . . . (1) 4

MOZAMBIQUE . . . . . . . . 0

ZIMBABWE made their intentions of winning this year’s Cosafa Cup crystal clear, with an awe-inspiring performance to subdue a battling Mozambique in the two football teams’ opening Group B match at Moruleng Stadium in Rustenburg, South Africa, last night.

BY HENRY MHARA IN MORULENG, SOUTH AFRICA

Skipper Ovidy Karuru, who was voted man of the match, led by example, netting a brace in the 43rd and 64th minutes, before vice-captain, Ocean Mushure made the match comfortable with a free kick in the 77th minute.

Substitute, Blessing Majarira made the victory a compressive one in injury time, as the Warriors began their campaign on a winning note.

Sunday Chidzambwa, Warriors coach exclusively for this tournament, was happy with his team’s performance, but said they could have done better in front of goal.

“We have a relatively good team. I’m happy that we produced a good result, although it could have been more. I’m looking forward to the next match,” he said.

Zimbabwe had some jitters in the opening few minutes, conceding free kicks in dangerous areas, which they, however, managed to deal with.

They soon found their groove, bombarding the opposition area, but missed a glut of chances that came their way.

Mushure had his shot tipped over, while Leeroy Mavunga and Gerald Takwara headed wide and over, respectively, at the near post.

So dominant were Zimbabwe that goalkeeper George Chigova had to wait for 35 minutes to make his first contribution to the game, when he stretched to punch away a Marufo Baicha free kick.

Talent Chawapiwa was making a nuisance of himself on the right flank, and he easily got past his marker in the 39th minute before squaring the ball for Knox Mutizwa, who miscued his shot.

The ball almost fell to Karuru who was a just a yard slow.

After Mutizwa had blasted over from a Karuru layoff, the Warriors took the lead their performance merited.

Takwara’s pass from deep released Karuru to run clear, and the skipper rounded off the goalkeeper before slotting the ball into an empty net to take a lead into the halftime break.

The goal was Zimbabwe’s 80th in the Cosafa tournament.

Chidzambwa’s men started the second half, the way they had finished the first, creating great chances.

Karuru headed wide, but it was Mavunga, who missed the best chance early on, somehow heading over from yet another Chawapiwa cross.

The youngster however almost made amends when he checked his man inside before curling the ball, only for the goalkeeper to tip the ball away.

Zimbabwe were then denied what appeared a genuine second goal in the 60th minute when Mutizwa swept home from a square ball from Karuru, who had been released by Takwara, but second assistant referee, Matheus Kanyanga flagged the effort for offside.

But that would matter very little though, as moments later Karuru doubled the advantage when he made himself big to plant a header from a corner kick.

Karuru then missed the best chance of the match, for his hat-trick in the 75th minute, when he was again released by Takwara to come face-to-face with the goalkeeper, but the Amazulu star fluffed his lines.

Three minutes later, it was 3-0 from a Mushure special, his trademark free kick curling into the top right corner. It was game over.

And after Jimmy Tigere had his header cleared off the line and Raphael Manuvire’s goal disallowed for offside, substitute Majarira completed the rout in injury time when he ran clear for an easy finish past the goalkeeper.

The Warriors now play Madagascar tomorrow.

Madagascar and Seychelles were set to clash in the other Group B match last night.

Teams

Zimbabwe: G Chigova, O Mushure, E Chipeta, J Mukombwe, J Tigere, L Chakoroma, T Chawapiwa (B Majarira, 80’), G Takwara, L Mavunga (R Manuvire, 81’), O Karuru, K Mutizwa (M Katsvairo, 62’)

Mozambique: A Muquetua, Y Infante (D Muze, 12’), F Simbine, S Teca, A Moucuona, M Saide (M Gulube, 46’), N Divrassone, M Baicha, S Matimbe, S Dava, H Capena