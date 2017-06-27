Tigers dominate Craven, Academy Week squads

PRINCE Edward School’s rugby team has been rewarded for its impressive start to the season after contributing the highest number of players in the Old Mutual Zimbabwe squads for the Under-18 Coca-Cola Craven Week and Academy Week tournaments to be held at St Stithians College in Johannesburg, South Africa, from July 17 to 22.

BY DANIEL NHAKANISO

The Tigers, as Prince Edward School are affectionately known, are unbeaten in eight matches so far this season after winning their three matches at this year’s Dairibord Schools Rugby Festival before registering five wins on the trot in the league.

Their dominance is reflected in the composition of the squads after contributing 11 players in the squads which were named after a half-term training camp held at St John’s College from last Thursday to Saturday.

Four Prince Edward players — namely prop Brendon Mudzikitiri, fullback Tapiwa Marimira, scrumhalf Mike Mhute and flyhalf Tinashe Hombiro — were named in the Craven Week squad which will be coached by Zimbabwe-born former Scotland international Scott Gray.

In addition, Prince Edward also has seven players — namely Nathan Tanyanyiwa, Sean Maenzanise, Marques Siyawamaya, Leeroy Kagodora, Sean Mupanemunda, Edwin Mutseyekwa and Anesu Haki — in the Academy Week squad.

The Craven Week squad is, however, dominated by Falcon College and Peterhouse, who contributed five players each, one more than Prince Edward, despite their slow start to the season.

St John’s College and St George’s College have three players in the Craven Week team each, while Midlands Christian College, Hillcrest and Kyle College each contributed one player.

Zimbabwe will this year field an additional national select junior side in the Academy Week, which runs concurrently with the U18 Craven Week tournament, as part of the Zimbabwe Rugby Union’s efforts to broaden the country’s player base.

Prince Edward head coach Shaun de Souza, who is the manager of the Craven Week side, said the two squads would train again on July 2 and 9 before their departure for South Africa on July 12.

“We want to go to South Africa early so that we can have another camp there and hopefully get an opportunity to play practice matches with two South African school teams to measure our preparedness for the tournaments,” de Souza said.

The Academy Week side, which is coached by Basil Dingiswayo, will get the ball rolling for the Zimbabwe teams when they make their debut at the tournament with a clash with the Golden Lions on July 17.

The Craven Week team will be in action the following day against the North West Leopards.

Old Mutual Zimbabwe Under-18 squad for Coca-Cola Craven Week

Rivaldo Kwidini, Tadiwanashe Mabhudhu, Darren King, Jack Charsley, Lebohang Mokuele (all Falcon College), Ronald Mirimi, Tabonga Ngonyamo, Mazvitaishe Nyamarebvu, Marcus Nicole, Lameck Veriwa (all Peterhouse), Brendon Mudzikitiri, Tapiwa Marimira, Mike Mhute, Tinashe Hombiro (all Prince Edward), Dexter Trail, Dillon Brain, Ryan Smith (all St John’s College), Tafadziswa Bunu, Cody Rensburg, Prince Mpfurutsa (all St George’s College), Tadiwa Muchemwa (Hillcrest), Simba Chingono (Midlands Christians College), Kudakwashe Mashonga (Kyle College)

Coach: Scott Gray

Assistant coach: Cleopas Makotose

Team manager: Shaun De Souza

Old Mutual Zimbabwe Under-18 squad for Coca-Cola Academy Week

Adrian Zivinai (St George’s College), Takudzwa Mashingaidze, Allan Mawande, Keagan Schultz (all Peterhouse), Takudzwa Mpariwa, Matthew Orowu, Nigel Tinarwo (both Churchill), Thokozani Mrewa (MCC), Nathan Tanyanyiwa, Sean Maenzanise, Marques Siyawamaya, Leeroy Kagodora, Sean Mupanemunda, Edwin Mutseyekwa, Anesu Haki (all Prince Edward), Brian Chakoma, Alcy Melo (both Heritage), Brandon Sibanda, Kyle College, Takunda Magondo (Victoria High), Takunda Machaya (Falcon College)

Coach: Basil Dingiswayo

Assistant coach: Tatenda Museba

Team manager: Simbarashe Dangah

Team physiotherapist: Abigail Mnikwa