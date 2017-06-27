Kahiya Leaves AMH

Alpha Media Holdings (AMH) Managing Director Vincent Kahiya is leaving the business on July 31 2017 after 20 years of service.

Kahiya has worked in various capacities for the Zimbabwe Independent as a reporter, senior reporter, news editor, and editor from 2004-2010. He moved over to NewsDay in 2010 as founding editor and also assumed the position of Editor-in-Chief. He was appointed managing Director in 2015 and is leaving to pursue new opportunities.

Said AMH chairman Trevor Ncube: “Vincent has been a colleague and friend for close onto 20 years. Naturally I am disappointed to bid farewell to this loyal and dedicated veteran of the industry. Vincent joined us as a freelance sports reporter and rose through the ranks to the position of Managing Director, a position he has held over the past two years.



“A versatile professional with a head for numbers, business and technology, Vincent also edited the then flagship Zimbabwe Independent and was also responsible for making NewsDay the powerful national brand that it has become.

This dedicated family man will be missed by all at AMH. We are confident that where ever he goes he will make the AMH family proud and we wish him nothing but the best.”

Meanwhile the AMH Board has put in motion a process to fill the position.

Kahiya thanked the shareholders and the Board of AMH for affording him the privilege and opportunity to lead the business as Editor-in-Chief and then Managing Director,” said Kahiya. “Since 1997 when I joined AMH, the company has gone through a myriad of changes, which have culminated in an organisation that is centre of fearless independent journalism and a leader in digital news presentation.

“These successes are not just mine, but they are the successes of everyone who is, or ever has been part of the AMH family. It would be remiss of me not to acknowledge the legacies of previous leaders of AMH. Building on their hard work has been critical to our success. They built the foundations of what has today become one of the leading media houses in the country.

I want to also acknowledge the support from key industry, government and civic society partners – who opened their doors for me to interact and build relationships over the two decades.”