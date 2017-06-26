Designer dreams big!

BEHIND the sparkle and bling of jewellery are smiths like Jacob Arabo, popularly known as Jacob the Jeweller, who founded Jacob & Company famed for making jewellery for celebrities like P Diddy.

BY PRECIOUS CHIDA

Zimbabwe boasts of Patrick Mavros and Shiraaz Kassam among its top jewellers.

Set to join this hallowed list is Silence Mapiye, a Chitungwiza-based jeweller, who is inspired by African ethnicity and has been writing his own story at the helm of Tsimba Ethnic Designs.

The young designer is hoping for a big take-off despite the challenges dogging the local industry.

“Zimbabwe does not have good raw materials such as sea shells and machines to make the kind of products we want, so we have rely on [importing from] other countries, which is, however, costly,” he said.

Mapiye uses natural materials including tree seed, animal bones, beads, stones, sea shells and copper in his designs.

The young designer said he has travelled a long journey since venturing into the fashion business in 2002.

“I have been improving greatly in my designs, as they keep getting better. I have also moved from doing manual work after buying machinery,” he said.

Mapiye draws his inspiration from what he sees in his environment and diverse African cultures and sells his artworks locally and abroad. Most of his customers are lovebirds keen on having weddings with traditional, Afro-centric themes.

Mapiye has participated in fashion shows in Swaziland and Zimbabwe and his repertoire of skills includes designing sandals and waistcoats using leather and beads.