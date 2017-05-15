Charamba’s wife Olivia dies

PRESIDENT Robert Mugabe’s spokesman, George Charamba, yesterday lost his wife, Idaishe Olivia Charamba, who succumbed to liver complications at a private hospital in Harare. She was 45.

BY PHYLLIS MBANJE

Charamba doubles as secretary for the Information, Media and Broadcasting Services ministry.

The ministry confirmed the incident in a brief statement yesterday.

“Presidential spokesperson and Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Information, Media and Broadcasting Services Cde George Charamba has lost his wife, Mrs Idaishe Olivia Charamba today (Sunday) at West End Clinic.

“Mourners are gathered at number 2 Helsdon Road, Alexandra Park in Harare,” the ministry said.

Family spokesperson Tinayeshe Mutazu said Olivia will be buried in Rafingora tomorrow.

Foreign Affairs minister Simbarashe Mumbengegwi was among the top government officials who visited the Charamba home to pay their condolences last night, amid reports that Vice-President Emmerson Mnangagwa was expected later in the night.