Charamba’s wife Olivia dies

PRESIDENT Robert Mugabe’s spokesman, George Charamba, yesterday lost his wife, Idaishe Olivia Charamba, who succumbed to liver complications at a private hospital in Harare. She was 45.
BY PHYLLIS MBANJE
Charamba doubles as secretary for the Information, Media and Broadcasting Services ministry.
The ministry confirmed the incident in a brief statement yesterday.
“Presidential spokesperson and Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Information, Media and Broadcasting Services Cde George Charamba has lost his wife, Mrs Idaishe Olivia Charamba today (Sunday) at West End Clinic.
“Mourners are gathered at number 2 Helsdon Road, Alexandra Park in Harare,” the ministry said.
Family spokesperson Tinayeshe Mutazu said Olivia will be buried in Rafingora tomorrow.
Foreign Affairs minister Simbarashe Mumbengegwi was among the top government officials who visited the Charamba home to pay their condolences last night, amid reports that Vice-President Emmerson Mnangagwa was expected later in the night.
mbolvita
Is she the same wife whom she used to bash like a punching bag? or this is another one? Plus mukondombera vanaCharamba. Kungorova nekuuraisa mwana wevanhu. zorora hako murugare Olivia. Wanga wabaiwa nekurohwa nezidhoti ramugabe iri.
Lord Bhutsu
Kana ari iye Rudo coz from what i know Rudo ndiye akarohwa maround kick nemaflying akanomukira kuchipatara asi bvunzai Jona anoziva nyaya dzese .Haa vana Jojo rangoganda dema ropa rakakuvara kare -Maone
wasu
ndatombofunga kuti ndi mukadzi wa pastor charles charambazve….anyway rest in eternal peace my dear
XXX
Your comment is very sarcastic. I dont know them but as a human being, we should give respect to those at least those who have died…
WeMbire
shame mhani dying at such a tender age.. Rest in Peace Olivia till we meet again. May God console and comfort those you left behind
Lameck
I smell a rat here. Why didnt he take her to Singapore because surely he could afford to do that. I think Jojo wanted the wife to die. Just like the way sekuru wanted Sally to die in the 90s.
In other words he killed his wife period.
Ishe
She will be buried in Mutorashanga her rural home-why her rural home?
Mutakura
Ngatiregei kushandisa mashoko anorwadza. Kufirwa nomukadzi kwakaoma. For now lets allow mr charamba to mourn his wife in peace
shutto
kana iye murume wacho achafawo ,hapana anogara panyika nekusingaperi.Ma politician havagoni kuchengeta madzimai avo,chihure chega chega. Rest in peace Olivia.
John farai Kamunda
Your headline about the death of George Charamba’s wife is in bad taste. You used a popular persons’s name to sell your papaer.
mbolvita
saka waida kuti anzi mukadzi wako iye asiri?
Sindoora Aniketi
??????
ndoro
John unenge une wire mumusoro waida kuti anzi mukadzi waani? Who is this person you call popular?
Tungi Mu
I think John is referring to Olivia Charamba, the wife of Pastor Charamba. The musician. (AKA. Mai Charamba)
The headline not specifying which Charamba they were talking about, Geaorge or The Pastor, made it seem (to others) that it was the Pastor’s wife who had died.
And it’s kind of strange that they chose to refer to her by her middle name, don’t you think? Given the fact that there is already another Olivia Charamba in the lime light.
Tungi Mu
Just so we clear: what they did is NOT a crime. It can be irritating for some readers, but it is still not unethical in any way.
mbolvita
we dont know this Charamba singer you are referring to
kudzie
that’s true bro ,,,they only want to sell their newspaper
tagwadziwa
Zororai murugare mai guru. Ndimwari vatonga
Chirandu
Crime or no crime, this headline was meant to confuse people and sell newspapers. Can you imagine what could be happening to Pastor Charamba’s family because of this headline.
Tungi Mu
I agree with you there. Which is why I also pointed out how strange it was that they chose to refer to her by her middlle name Olivia, instead of her first name Idaishe.
But in there defence they could always argue that George’s pic accompanied the story so they were not trying to mislead any one. Tricky…
mbolvita
hazvina kana basa izvo. ko harisi zita rake here?this is trivial.
H.T Makura
So sorry George! M.H.D.S.R.I.E.P
simbarashe manomano
poor headline
Mudhara Bob
Mukadzi waCharles Charamba anonzi Olivia futi. Ndofunga vakadzi ava matwins.
Tungi Mu
@mbolvita
You might not know who the Charambas are, but the person who wrote this article as well as every other journalists who work for News Day know who they are.
And it is NOT trivial when you have your readers feeling like you tricked them to buy your paper or click on an article. The journalists at News Day also know this!
Janana wa Bikaz
Thats the way products are sold in this century Tungi and like minded people.Move up with the times.In some shops, you are told that if you buy 4 you will get one for free yet the purported free one is already charged on the money that you use to buy 4.Marketing and advertising can be misleading if you are not switched on.Their brief is to sell their products as long as they don’t dupe people.In this case no one has been duped because the name that has been used in the headline belongs to George Charamba’s wife. Even in a court of law your chances of suing the newspaper will have a snowball’s chance in hell. May be George Charamba’s wife was mostly known by the name Olivia other than Idaishe.
Tungi Mu
I believe I also made the same points that you’re making, that this not illegal. I also mentioned that News Day put Charamba’s (George not the pastor) pic. But I also believe they used the name Olivia to get more readers out of this. I really don’t think it was a matter of the name she was commonly known by.
Tru
for a moment I thought it was Pastor C Charamb’s wife mmm ndandachema
mutsa
neniwo wena
Ishmael Muparutsa
Rest in peace my sister.
Fidza
Regai tigonzwa kuna Lamech kuti anoti kudii
watson r saungweme
zororai murunyararo
Ian Smith
We thought you will bury her at the so called Zanu PF heroes acre.
Njabuliso
This headline is in very bad taste and insensitive. There was no need to cite the name Olivia if it was sincere.
stuzim1
nematambudziko bla goerge