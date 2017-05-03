Rhinos hold FC Platinum

Black Rhinos . . . . . . . . . . . 0

FC Platinum . . . . . . . . . . . .0

Castle Lager Premier Soccer League returnees Black Rhino’s good start to the 2017 campaign continued unabated after the army side played out a commendable draw against ambitious FC Platinum at Morris Depot yesterday.

BY TAWANDA TAFIRENYIKA

Norman Mapeza’s (pictured) FC Platinum, who finished as runners-up to Caps United last term, went into the match seeking maximum points to put themselves in a strong position in their quest to win the championship which has eluded them.

However, they found Black Rhinos, under the guidance of Stanford “Stix” Mtizwa, a difficult side to break down. If anything, Rhinos could, with a little bit of luck, have run away winners.

The army side were in control of the match in the first half, but their front runners wasted plenty of opportunities with Lot Chiwunga the chief culprit.

The Black Rhinos forward, once called up to the Warriors by then national team coach Kalisto Pasuwa, was guilty of a glaring miss on 26 minutes, heading wide a wonderful delivery from veteran winger Benjamin Marere.

Despite playing second fiddle, the visitors also had a good chance, but Charles Sibanda missed following a good cross from Talent Chawapiwa at the stroke of half-time.

In the second half, FC Platinum were a changed outfit, threatening with some raids, but Black Rhinos defended like their lives depended on it.

In the end, the two teams shared the spoils.

The result lifted Platinum to seventh position on the log with nine points, while Black Rhinos leapt to second with 10 points, two adrift of log leaders Highlanders.

Mtizwa described the draw as a fair result but believed his side could have won the match.

“It was a fair result. But I thought we were supposed to win this game,” Mtizwa said. “We got a lot of chances, but couldn’t convert. FC Platinum are a very good side coached by a good tactician Norman Mapeza, but I am happy that my boys are gaining ground with each passing game.”

Mapeza, whose side have played all their five matches away from their home ground which is undergoing some renovations, said he was happy to come out with a draw.

“I think we had some good chances. We missed a good number of chances. Every coach would be looking for three points.

“We drew today and we have to accept it. We are creating chances and are building well from the back, but we are coming short in the final third,” Mapeza said.