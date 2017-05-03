Pharmacy robber nabbed

A SUSPECTED armed robber who pounced on a Bulawayo pharmacy and got away withover $642 has appeared in court charged with robbery.

BY SILAS NKALA

Tellmore Dube (31) of Ultra High Gwanda, was not asked to plead to robbery when he appeared before Bulawayo magistrate Tinashe Tashaya on Friday. He was remanded to today on free bail.

The court heard that on April 1 this year, Dube allegedly stormed at 3rd Avenue Pharmacy along Lobengula Street and 3rd Avenue in Bulawayo in the company of Mpholisi Ndlovu, who is in remand in connection with the same case.

They allegedly approached the pharmacy technician pretending to be genuine customers.

The pair allegedly produced a pistol and demanded cash. The attendant called his workmate, Caroline Chikerema, who was counting money in the office.

Chikerema came out of the office and met the accused person who demanded money at gun point. She returned to the office and the accused followed her and took cash amounting to $642 which was on the table.

A report made to the police led to Mpholisi’s arrest. Dube was arrested later on.