Mujuru party elects Byo executive

THE Joice Mujuru-led National People’s Party (NPP) Bulawayo chapter has elected its new provincial leadership, replacing the team that had been in office since the former Vice-President broke ranks with Zanu PF to venture into opposition politics.

Last month, violent scenes rocked Bulawayo NPP’s provincial elections, forcing the new party to defer the elections to last Friday.

Fidelis Gwebu was elected the new Bulawayo chairperson, replacing Esnath Bulayani.

Gwebu will be deputised by Nqobizitha Madlela, who beat veteran politician, Albert Mhlanga to the post.

Fikile Dube was replaced as secretary-general by Winnie Moyo, while Brighton Makocho was elected as head of security.

The other executives are Nkosinathi Hove (head of mobilisation) and David Moyo (treasurer).

“Our elections went on very peacefully. We elected the 11 to represent Bulawayo in the NPP national executive, and the province’s core group,” Methuseli Moyo an NPP national executive committee member, said.

“We expect nothing but delivery from the new, substantive leaders.

“We have a duty to lead NPP to victory in Bulawayo, and indeed Zimbabwe in 2018, in order to unlock the country’s economic prosperity and freedom that has been privatised by (President Robert) Mugabe and his friends and relatives. We have a diverse, capable, young, vibrant and eager team to do the job.

“We have solid structures and support in the province. No one, in fact nothing, will stop NPP from winning the 2018 general and presidential elections, with or without the coalition.”

The party, which recently signed a memorandum of understanding with the Morgan Tsvangirai-led MDC-T, is set to hold its inaugural congress next month.

In February 2016, Mujuru, who was unceremoniously kicked out of the ruling party on charges of plotting to oust Mugabe, formed her own party, the Zimbabwe People First.

She, however, later fell out with some of the party’s founding members, among them Rugare Gumbo and Didymus Mutasa, forcing her to form another political outfit, the NPP.