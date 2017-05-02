War vets, collaborators in war of words

A FIERCE verbal war has erupted between war veterans and collaborators after the latter said they would withdraw their support for President Robert Mugabe if he continues to shield Zanu PF political commissar Saviour Kasukuwere.
BY RICHARD CHIDZA
The Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans’ Association (ZNLWVA) spokesperson Douglas Mahiya on Sunday, urged Mugabe to dump Kasukuwere ahead of the 2018 general elections or else “they will both go down”.
But, Zimbabwe Liberation War Collaborators’ Association (Ziliwaco) chairperson Pupurai Togarepi yesterday called Mahiya to order saying: “If Mahiya or the ZNLWVA has a problem with an individual in this case the national commissar we do not have a problem with that, but they should not lump everyone along.”
“Ziliwaco takes serious exception where Cde Mahiya drags the President’s name into issues that concern particular individuals in the party. When we raise our view it must not appear as if we own the process, we are part of the revolution, but we have our extent in terms of advice. Ziliwaco will not accept any denigration of the President, but will continue to raise its concerns about party leaders who would have gone offside,” Togarepi said.
Contacted for comment, Mahiya remained defiant.
“The President as the appointing authority has the final say and that is why our unhappiness is aimed at him. It is nothing personal and Togarepi should know that Kasukuwere did not appoint himself commissar. We are just reminding the leadership of the revolutionary principles of listening to the people when they speak. They have spoken against the commissar and action must be taken,” Mahiya said.
Kasukuwere has been under pressure from Zanu PF activists across the country, who accused him of fanning divisions in the party and plotting to oust Mugabe. The Zanu PF commissar has denied the charges and a committee set up by Mugabe to investigate the issue is currently compiling a report after a whistle-stop visit to Bindura last week.
In an unrelated matter, ZNLWVA chairperson Christopher Mutsvangwa yesterday said the former fighters welcomed Mugabe’s recent acknowledgement of the military’s role in his 37-year rule.
“We welcome wholeheartedly the President’s speech delivered at the burial of national hero Zenzo Ntuliki, especially his recognition and accolades showered upon our defence and security establishment which owes its existence to the pain and sacrifice of gallant young men and women of the 1960-70s,” Mutsvangwa said.
“We urge all Zimbabweans to ever cherish this glorious page in the history of our nation and to work even harder to overcome challenges and attain prosperity.”
Sections of the military and war veterans have thrown their weight behind Vice-President Emmerson Mnangagwa in the ongoing succession struggle in Zanu PF.
It appears to me as if political independence has not really brought freedom of thought for individuals to freely choose political leaders of their choice. In this regard, challenges still exist and the current political landscape is a reflection of this regardless of political affiliation. In my view, this is the single largest failure which can, and is, working against economic prosperity – we have too many squabbles, too many chefs, dwindling resources and misplaced priorities making us a poor nation built on top of riches.
Both sides singing for their return to the feeding trough! Corrupt,selfish and unprincipled none can exist outside Zanu. Abusing their membership for selfish ends, svunurai please mamwe macomrades mazhinjisa arikutambura mumalocation nemumaruzevha umo ,thats where these leaderships should be concentrating their attention on. Honestly leadership yema war vets and vanamujibha munogumbura sitereki nehundingoveni pamwe nehupofu hwenjere hwamunaho. 37 years later and comrade achingori roja mu2rooms muWarren Park ,and you have the guts to be arguing nezvisina basa zvanaMnangagwa nanaKasukuwere! Makadyisweyiko,svinurai there is life outside and after Zanu. Concentrate on issues to do with your welfare as groups kwete zvekwamusingakwani and kwamusingadiwe futi, kupusa here?
Both groups seeking relevance. They act as if they fought the war by themselves without the help of villagers who they are now denying independence from Mugabe.
Vana Togarepi makaita vana Mujibha kupi mange muchirkubvisa madzibwa apa tibvirei apa vakaita vana mujibha vatove kuma 50 years asi imi muchiri ma youth iye zvino. Kwakudawo kuti Saviour akutsvage shame, mu soup mamboti sarei.
Mujibha chaiye ane 55 years zvichienda mberi, that is 1961 going backwards.Ndivo vanhu vaitumika muhondo ivavo.
one thing is for certain.MUGABE wont run for 2018 elections bcoz he is too old for that. Even if you force him, and lets say he manages to win his term will end in 2023 and he will be 99 years old.Surely though i might not be a Professor, there is no way he will finish the term naturally bcoz of old age. General body weakness,dementia and all sorts of health issues will begin to creep in.So the war vets want to know what direction this ZANU PF party is taking. Wether Mugabe will surrender the party to his wife supported by G40, or to seasoned politicians led by Lacoste. There are still a lot of thieves who need protection from the system established by Bob a long time ago.I pray that this regime will fall and Zimbabwe gets untainted corrupt free leaders who will champion the will of the generality of Zimbabweans.Leaders who will rather sacrifice themselves than sacrifice the whole nation like what we see now.
The real war vets and collaborators are silent while “Political appointees” are taking centre stage. Ini zii somunhu mukuru.
My take is that