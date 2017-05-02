‘Maintenance fuels divorce’

A TRADITIONAL leader from Mudzi East has called for the scrapping off of children and spousal maintenance laws, claiming the facility was fuelling divorce cases and had been turned into a money-spinning venture by some divorced women.
BY MUNESU NYAKUDYA
Chief Mukota, born Manhando Tsuro, last week told NewsDay his traditional court was now presiding over at least four maintenance cases each month.
“Since March last year I have dealt with more or less than 60 cases of maintenance and every month we deal with four to six cases,” he said.
“This has become a greatest home wrecker in our society, because women can now just walk in and out of marriage or get pregnant willy-nilly and claim maintenance after all. Some men are now taking care of children that might not be theirs because of this law.
“I suggest that if it was possible we would remove maintenance to make sure that we restore our culture and values and women can stand up for their families,” Chief Mukota said.
He also claimed that the law had caused a spike in child marriages and teenage pregnancies.
“Some of these children are lazy. They don’t want to go to school or work hence they end up in night clubs and at the end claim maintenance. I have made it clear in my district that I will not take pregnancy issues that came from night clubs.
“I think we should put more effort in training our children rather that promoting such behaviour just for maintenance’s sake. Let us not drift away from our values. We see a lot of families getting destroyed because of these gender issues,” he said.
The wise man from the east.
Maita henyu baba. Zvinofadza kuziva kuti tichine vanhu vanoda kuchegedza hunhu hwedu. Mwna anongosiiwa achiita kunge mombe yemashanga pasina anobvunza. Pedzozvo mimba tugu zvonzi piwa maintenance. Kubva kare na kare nyaya ye maintenance yakutorwa setsividzo nevakadzi. Ini hangu ndaifunga kuti mukadzi MUST prove beyond doubt doubt kuti mwana ndewanhingi kwete izvi zvekuti akarota achipiwa mari na nhingi mangwana ototi ndiye baba vevana kuti apiwe mari chete. Dai zvainzi pasina medical papers as evidence no maintenance vakadzi vazhinji vangadai vasingaite mimba dzekunhonga.
Oh hell no, the maintenance ruling must stay. men have a bad habit of having fun with women, but when the baby comes they run away, leaving the poor woman to look after the baby by them selves. This “Traditional leader” probably has twenty kids from 20 different woman, and they all want maintenance from him. He cant pay for them all so now wants the maintenance law scrapped to save his hide. Pay up Mr. if you want fun be prepared for the consiqences.
Humans basically have sex for pleasure. It is up to and within a woman’s ability and capability to decide whether to conceive or not and hence a woman should not blame the man when she gets pregnant without agreeing with the man.The wise chief is right. Instead of working, women are spending most of their time queuing at the courts for maintenance some for more that two children from different fathers.
DNA tests should should be compulsory and most importantly they should be affordable. There is nothing wrong in supporting your own child. But the truth is over 75% of men are supporting other men’s children. In a way the chief is right. Lets open a national debate on this very important issue
Ava ndivo Mambo chaivo.Very analytical.A marriage can not be sustained because one has to rush to the courts for maintenance and the issue yekuti in most cases mwana anofanirwa kugara naamai till the age of 18.Vakadzi toita madiro aGeorgina mudzimba varume vave varanda.This has actually led to many spouse murders in marriage coz a man has become a slave.Vakadzi togona kuhura and the man can not voice because akangotaura I will seek divorce iye obhadhara maintenance even ndichigara pamba paakandivakira
ndochokwadi vakadzi zvavarikuita mutemo wemaintenance unorwadza seni mwana wangu ndino gara naye mai vake varikwavo asi ndikungobhadhara maintenance every month ndikaenda nyaya yangu inoraswa mai vemwana vane hama yavo ino shanda pacourt yemukariba ndatambura ndibatsirewo
lets not beat about the bush , man are cruel.surely surely there is no woman who can just prefer leaving his marriage without any problem.let him pay maintanence and help the woman raise their kids. njengami indoda yangitshiya ngipregnant umntwana wesi3 .imagine he did not buy preparation and even help me taking care of the other 2 kids .now its 4 years down the line and he is not participating in the upkeep of the 3kids .if the things are hard for him how is he expecting them to be soft to a woman.MAINTAINANCE LAW should not stop if we want all children to receive fair education.
He did not love you in the first place and did not want to have kids with you. You forced yourself on him and quickly made babies to retain him. That is why he eventually gained courage and left you. Its your fault
DNA must be compulsory and affordable in hospitals.
It takes two to tango its not only men to blame sometimes its the women who seduce men or even conceive without men`s consent. Family planning is available almost free in Zimbabwe the onus is on the woman to prevent child bearing.
Manhando itsuro yemunhu chaiyo. The chief is displaying typical male chauvinistic attitudes that should be good reason for the current laws to be kept firmly in place. When the woman gets pregnant, it’s seen as the woman’s fault because she did so to get maintenance. When the marriage crumples, it’s still the woman who instigated because she wants maintenance. Total BS!! Come on, wake up, Chief! This is the 21st Century.