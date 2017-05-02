Incestuous couple in the dock

A 23-YEAR-OLD Marondera man and his 17-year-old niece appeared in court last Friday charged with engaging in an incestuous relationship.

By Jairos Saunyama

Wilson Jazi and Panashe Mashizha all of Chipikiri Village, Igava, in Marondera pleaded guilty to the charge and pledged to take care of their yet-to-be-born child when they appeared before magistrate Jabulani Mzinyathi who remanded the matter to tomorrow for ruling.

Mashizha is daughter to Jazi’s elder sister.

According to court papers, sometime in September last year, the two engaged in a sexual relationship, culminating in the woman falling pregnant.

The matter, however, came to light last month after Jazi’s brother caught them in a compromising position, resulting in their arrest.

Tariro Shirichena-Chamisa represented the State.