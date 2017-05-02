Govt okays $1,5m Grace Mugabe project

The government has reportedly given Zanu PF Harare province the greenlight to construct a $1,5 million state-of-the-art Grace Mugabe party hall in Chitungwiza.
BY XOLISANI NCUBE
The ruling party’s under-fire provincial political commissar, Shadreck Mashayamombe, confirmed the development, saying the project had been cleared by the Local Government ministry through Chitungwiza Town Council.
“We have just visited the site so that we could start to mobilise resources towards the project. I can confirm that government has given us the go-ahead to start building the hall which shall also have offices,” Mashayamombe said.
The 6 000-seater hall is set to be built on 3 000m² of land, part of which was donated by Chitungwiza businessman, Wellington Peyama, with the party’s provincial structures reportedly buying the remainder from the local authority.
Chitungwiza town clerk George Makunde was unreachable for comment while Local Government minister Saviour Kasukuwere declined to comment.
The bid to construct the multi-million offices came as the $6,5 million conference centre built in Gweru in 2012 for the party’s 13th annual people’s conference has turned into a white elephant amid reports that no major activities were taking place there despite assurances by the leadership the venue would be a tourist attraction for both locals and foreigners.
Zanu PF also recently acquired a massive complex in Harare to accommodate the women’s league and the transport department, which were previously housed at the party headquarters.
“Sally Mugabe party hall” would be more appropriate. Ndivo Maiguruka!!!!!!!!
Tell me how this businessman got possession of 3000squaremeters of state land to donate.
Just name it whatever you want, we will be renaming it soon.
Wellington Peyama obtained that land zvechitsotsi and he had a dispute with the council after it was repossessed. Afunga kuipa Zanu PF through the dealer herself kkkkk. Peyama achine business ripi in Chitungwiza? He last operated a bakery at Chikwanha shopping center around 2009.
there are better things to mobilize funds for,The nation is bleeding,orphans swallowing in poverty,cash crisis and people want a party hall ,to celebrate what? Zimbabwe our priorities are crippling and suffocating the economy
Disgrace at it again she never seems to stop trying to get the limelight by having things named after her perhaps she will have a gucci bag named afer her