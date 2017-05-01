Zanu PF starts urban campaign

MOST Zanu PF councillors in Harare are reportedly on the ground canvassing for support ahead of next year’s general elections, as the ruling party seeks to retain all its seats and wrest some from the opposition MDC-T party.

BY PAIDAMOYO MUZULU

Zanu PF currently has 10 councillors in the capital city, while the MDC-T has 45 councillors.

On Friday, ward 7 councillor Beadle Musatya Gwasira launched his re-election campaign by donating some industrial sewing machines and other accessories to Zanu PF members based at Zimbabwe Republic Police’s Tomlison depot.

Speaking at the handover ceremony, Gwasira said: “We encourage you to repay the money to the revolving fund and that we should now start monthly meetings where we give each other updates on the projects and party activities.”

Gwasira, two years ago, launched a $30 000 revolving fund to finance various business projects run by female party members.

Rosewiter Tamanikwa, chairperson of Zanu PF’s Tangwena 2 district said: “Gwasira is the councillor who is there and we have to re-elect him for he is bringing empowerment projects to women. These projects were started by First Lady Grace Mugabe and he has taken it further. We should make sure our votes for the councillor, MP and president all go to Zanu PF.”

Harare businessman Cosmas Mushininga also donated an undisclosed amount of money to secure clothing and sewing threads to kickstart the project.

“We are not only bringing in machines but we will give you material to start the projects. Here I have donated money for cloths and sewing threads and will also bring in cereals for popping maputi when the popping gun is delivered,” Mushininga said.