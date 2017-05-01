Ocean sinks Yadah

Yadah FC . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .0

Dynamos . . . . . . . . . . . . . .(1)1

OCEAN Mushure announced his return from injury with the only goal of the match from a free kick, aided by a clever dummy from Denver Mukamba, to end Castle Lager Premier Soccer League new boys Yadah FC’s unbeaten run.

BY TAWANDA TAFIRENYIKA

The Dynamos captain missed the midweek defeat to How Mine owing to injury, but yesterday he was back in the team and showed panache and conviction as he stepped up to take responsibility, after they were awarded a free kick near the penalty area on 34 minutes.

Mushure, a specialist in dead ball situations expertly curled the ball to the far left post and Mukamba, lurking in the danger zone, sold a dummy that fooled goalkeeper Tafadzwa Dube to find its way into the nets.

The goal sent the predominantly Dynamos faithfuls into delirium. Yesterday’s defeat was Yadah’s first in the six matches they have played in the campaign thus far. Crucially, for Dynamos the victory, their second in as many matches, is a confidence booster ahead of the Harare derby against bitter city rivals Caps United in the next match.

Dynamos were the dominant side in the first half and Mushure, had earlier missed another opportunity from a free kick on nine minutes, following a foul on Tichaona Chipunza.

Lanky striker Tawanda Macheke wasted a headed opportunity from a wonderful delivery by Pakamani Dube.

Yadah FC coach Jairos Tapera, seeking for an equaliser, pulled out Tatenda Dzumbunu bringing on Wellington Kamudyariwa at the stroke of the first half.

However, it appeared as though Dynamos would double their lead as they pressed forward. Macheke had his powerful header tipped over by the goalkeeper on 56 minutes. Dynamos coach Lloyd Mutasa, however, took a gamble when he substituted Mukamba who also had a good game on his return from injury, throwing in Cleophas Kapupurika on 57 minutes.

As the match progressed, Yadah FC launched some dangerous raids in their opponents goal and could have equalised on 61 minutes, but Brian Chikwenya’s speculative shot was kept out by goalkeeper Tonderai Mateyaunga.

Mutasa hauled off Quality Kangadzi on 76 minutes, replacing him with his son Wisdom as he sought for the insurance goal. It was Yadah FC, instead, who threatened with substitutes Leeroy Murape and Manuel Meleka a constant threat in the Dynamos goal area.

The Glamour Boys, however, held on to the lead to ensure they collected maximum points. Mutasa was naturally pleased with the result.

“I think we atoned for the defeat to How Mine in midweek. The boys gave it a fight and were equal to the task against an equally good side. Two days are never the same and I think Jairos knew one day he will be defeated,” said Mutasa, referring to the Yadah FC coach who had gone on an unbeaten run.

“I think we lost in the name of the game we tasted a win, we tasted a draw and obviously today we tasted a defeat,” Tapera said. “And it’s important for us to say this is what we have and we need to move forward. I think in terms of the game, it was great game. Dynamos were better and in the second half I think we were much better. We could have got at least two goals and our defence was solid. We only conceded a free kick which I think we could. As a coach you would want to maintain what you have but that’s the nature of the game, you win and lose.”

Teams:

Dynamos; T Mateyaunga, P Dube, O Mushure, L Zvasiya, E Muroiwa, O Mwerahari, T Chipunza, D Mukamba (C Kapupurika 56), E Mandiranga (P Makaha 90), T Macheke, Q Kangadzi

Yadah FC; T Dube, M Diro, B Mapfumo, J Dzingai, R Dongo, B Chikwenya, T Dzumbunu (W Kamudyariwa 44), J Sibanela, L Mavhunga, M Musiyakuvi, M Demera