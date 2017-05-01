Navigation

You are here: Home News Nust student invents smart bin

Nust student invents smart bin

May 1, 2017 in News

SITHOKOZILE Ndlovu, a final-year computer science student at the National University of Science and Technology (Nust) has invented a Smart Bin to help fight littering and the emergence of illegal dumpsites which have become a common feature at most urban centres.

BY SHARON SIBINDI

NUST

Ndlovu exhibited the Smart Bin at the just-ended Zimbabwe International Trade Fair in Bulawayo.

“It is disposer aware, meaning that it discerns the presence of a disposer and it’s internet aware, as it communicates its waste levels to waste management systems,”she said.

Ndlovu said by using a Smart Bin the results are “accumulation of empirical data on waste and the city council will have real time data on which bins are full and informed decisions on how to collect waste and when”.

Nust spokesperson Felix Moyo said: “A big project like this is going to be an answer to the improvement of waste management. The waste management will have empirical data and when to collect the waste. This bin has a sensor and it detects its capacity when it’s full, it can’t open. We are looking for investors before the outsiders snatch this project.”

5 Responses to Nust student invents smart bin

  1. Alfred Samanga May 1, 2017 at 8:37 am #

    This is what we need

    Reply
  2. Alfred Samanga May 1, 2017 at 8:38 am #

    You are a genius. Keep working on this one, you will go far

    Reply
  3. Onwell Munashe Jonga May 1, 2017 at 9:31 am #

    You have a habit of outdoing everyone else, but this time you outdid yourself. WELL DONE.

    I am hoping you will get the funding you need to go as far as you want. KEEP IT UP

    Reply
  4. Fishtech May 1, 2017 at 1:23 pm #

    Yess!! we want innovation from engineers as seen n countries lik Germany, China…

    Reply
  5. WILLIE May 1, 2017 at 1:52 pm #

    WOW
    WONDERFUL
    THATS WHAT WE WANT IN OUR NATION

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Our Partners:

© 2017 NewsDay Zimbabwe. All Rights Reserved.

DMMA logo