Chicken Inn exploit Hwange weaknesses

Hwange . . . . . . . . . . . . . (0) 0

Chicken INN . . . . . . . . . . . (1) 1

A GOAL at the brink of halftime was enough to dampen the fiery coals of Hwange and give Chicken Inn an important win in a Castle Lager Premier Soccer League match at the Colliery Stadium yesterday.

BY Tinashe Mungazi in Hwange

Chris Samakweri ensured that Hwange’s home struggles continued.

The former Monomotapa midfielder fired warning shots in the 17th minute when he managed to sneak past the coal miners defenders, but failed to utilise a scoring opportunity.

Pressure on the hosts mounted as Guide Goddard unleashed a stinging free kick which was repelled by veteran Gilbert Zulu. Three minutes later Goddard was at it again releasing his trademark shot which, however, was parried above the bar by Taimon Mvula.

Hwange tried to turn tables as they pressurised Chicken Inn, but Malven Musekiwa and Zulu’s efforts at forcing a goal were in vain.

Chipangano gaffer, Nation Dube questioned some of the referee’s decisions, but the team’s poor home form still puzzles him.

“We are having some tough time at home and it seems it’s a psychological aspect which has been contributing to our losses. Of course, here and there were some questionable decisions made by the referee which we also gave an unfair advantage on the visitors,” he said.

The Gamecocks goalkeepers’ coach Julius Ndlovu applauded his boys for impressive performances observing that they had capitalised on Hwange’s weaknesses.