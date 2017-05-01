760 Devonshire illegal settlers assured their structures will not be demolished

ZANU PF Dangamvura/Chikanga legislator, Esau Mupfumi has assured over 760 illegal settlers staying in Devonshire that their structures will not be demolished as he was making arrangements to have them legalised by government.

BY KENNETH NYANGANI

The settlers, who are members of the Zimbabwe Homeless People’s Federation Association (ZHPFA), are living in squalid conditions and without water and sewer facilities as Mutare City Council has declined to recognise the settlement.

“I have talked the issue with the Local Government minister Saviour Kasukuwere, but for you to be legalised to stay there (Devonshire) it takes time, there are processes that needs to be done,” Mupfumi said.

“Since you are staying there, my position to the government is that you should be given the land. Your problem needs someone who understands it. I understand your challenges very well as your Member of Parliament I should also take action, but you need to be patient.

“I will not give the time frame when this issue is going to be addressed, but I am urging you to continue to support Zanu PF ahead of the 2018 elections.’’

ZHPFA leader Luke Mukungatu applauded Mupfumi for defending them.

“We are very happy because ever since you were elected as our Member of Parliament you are representing us well. Some of people at this meeting did not vote for you but you are not looking at it, you are just representing us no matter which party we come from,’’ he said.

Council lawyer, Tawanda Kanengoni has already approached the High Court seeking an eviction order against the settlers.

The council claims that the area is inhabitable as there is no running water and ablution facilities.