RwandAir begins flights to Harare

Rwanda’s national carrier, RwandAir, begins flights between Kigali and Harare tomorrow, in another vote of confidence of Zimbabwe as a destination.

BY BUSINESS REPORTER

The carrier will be flying four times a week on Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.

The coming on board of RwandAir is on the back of concerted efforts by the Civil Aviation Authority of Zimbabwe (CAAZ) to lure airlines that used to fly to Zimbabwe and new carriers.

At its peak in 1999, 42 airlines flew into Zimbabwe. The number included eight cargo planes. Currently 20 airlines are flying into Zimbabwe.

RwandAir operates one of the youngest fleet on the African continent and flies to over 20 destinations across Africa.

Its fleet include two wide body planes (A330-300 and A330-200), three Boeing 737-800, two Boeing 737-700, two Bombadier CRJ-900 and two Bombadier Q400.

RwandAir becomes the second airline to introduce new flights to Zimbabwe. Last month, Africa’s biggest carrier, Ethiopian Airlines introduced flights between Addis Ababa and Victoria Falls.

Kenyan Airways will introduce three weekly flights between Nairobi and Victoria Falls on May 18. Airlink will launch flights between Cape Town and Victoria Falls on July 2. Africa’s largest independent airline will fly daily except Saturdays.

