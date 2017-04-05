Gokwe Town Council sued over a botched stand deal

MIDLANDS businessman, Taurai Mudadi, has sued the Gokwe South Town Council over a botched commercial stand deal after the local authority backed down on offering him the stand when he had already paid $1 500 of the total price of $5 000.

BY SILAS NKALA

Mudadi filed the summons at the Bulawayo High Court last week.

He claimed that sometime in 2013, he made a part payment for stand number 66(b) Gokwe being a commercial stand from the council. The purchase price was valued at $5 000.

“The plaintiff paid a deposit of $1 500. Prior to that, defendant had written to the plaintiff to inform him that the application to purchase a commercial stand in Gokwe town had been successful and advising him to pay the required purchase price of $5 000 before a specified date,” read the declaration in part.

“The defendant had convened a full council meeting on June 29 2013 where the issue of allocation of the commercial stand to the plaintiff was deliberated upon and a decision reached to allocate stand number 66(b) Gokwe Town to the plaintiff.”

Mudadi said he later visited council offices intending to pay off the balance and was turned down under unclear circumstances.

“The said officials were not forthcoming as to why payment from the plaintiff was being decided. Such was the scenario to date,” read the declaration.

“On March 24 2017 it came to plaintiff’s attention and consternation that the defendant is now offering the same immovable property for sale and has invited interested purchasers to submit their bids for consideration with the bids closing on March 30 2017. The plaintiff contends there is no legally discernible reason why the defendant should unilaterally withdraw the offer to purchase and deprive the plaintiff of the right thereof to purchase stand number 66(b) Gokwe town.”

The local authority is yet to respond to the summons.

