D-Day set for ‘rapist’ Zanu PF chair

GWERU regional magistrate Morgan Nemadire is next week expected to deliver his verdict in a case where Zanu PF chairperson for Lalapanzi district, Nyasha Nyesvu, is being accused of raping a 12-year-old girl.
BY STEPHEN CHADENGA
Nyesvu (59) of Chishuku Village 2A, Lalapanzi, allegedly forced himself on the minor after ambushing the complainant on her way to school.
Nemadire said he would deliver ruling in the matter on May 5.
Prosecutor Munyaradzi Guveya told the court that on September 8, 2016 at around 12pm, the girl was on her way to a local school when she met the accused in a bushy area.
Classifieds.co.zw
Nyesvu allegedly dragged her to a secluded place before raping her once.
After forcing himself on the juvenile, Nyesvu gave the complainant some sweets before threatening to kill her with a knife if she disclosed the matter to anyone.
The minor, however, later narrated her ordeal to her aunt after the latter had asked her where she got the sweets in her possession.
The girl’s aunt reported the matter to the police leading to the arrest of the accused person.
