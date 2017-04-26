D-Day for Saviour Kasukuwere

FIREWORKS are expected at today’s Zanu PF Mashonaland Central provincial co-ordinating committee (PCC) meeting in Bindura, with the party’s rival factions squaring off in what could decide the fate of the embattled national political commissar (PC), Saviour Kasukuwere.
BY OBEY MANAYITI
Speaker of Parliament Jacob Mudenda is leading a high-powered delegation on a fact-finding mission to investigate the cause of the various petitions signed against Kasukuwere and his brother, Dickson Mafios, who chairs the province.
Part of the delegation includes other politburo members from the party’s 10 provinces and Zanu PF administration secretary Ignatius Chombo.
Both Chombo and Mudenda confirmed the meeting yesterday.
“Yes, the meeting is on tomorrow (today),” Chombo said curtly.
The PCC meeting, which is reportedly open to members of the public, pits Kasukuwere and Mafios’ loyalists against those led by Kazembe Kazembe, the province’s vice-chairperson.
Zanu PF is on the verge of implosion after all the party’s 10 provinces signed petitions calling for Kasukuwere’s ouster, accusing him of plotting to topple President Robert Mugabe.
But, State Security minister Kembo Mohadi, who is reportedly part of the delegation, yesterday said he was unaware of the meeting.
“Which meeting? I don’t know anything about that. I just saw it in the Press that I was supposed to go to Bindura,” he said.
“I am not going there and I was not advised. I cannot take instructions from papers.”
Mafios said their camp was ready for the meeting and expected “political maturity” to prevail.
“We haven’t received any changes since the announcement (that the meeting had been postponed), so we are still on,” he said.
“We want people to display a sense of political maturity. If we are discussing issues, they should desist from being personal, we want to observe the party’s constitution.”
Reports on the ground indicated that different factions were engaged in a series of meetings yesterday in a last-minute effort to push through their resolutions.
Mashonaland Central Provincial Affairs minister Martin Dinha assured both sides that there would be no victimisation or violence.
“As the Minister of State, I will ensure law and order and ensure that people speak their views without fear or favour,” he said, before inferring Kasukuwere was no longer wanted.
“There will be no victimisation and the security establishment will be there in full force to ensure that grievances are aired out to the politburo team.
“The 10 provinces have spoken against the conduct of the PC. The grievances are not personal – they relate to the discharge of his duties, where Zanu PF members have clearly adjudicated on the matter and said the man is no longer capable.
“In my view, I insist that the honourable way for him is to resign. Similarly, Mafios was illegally co-opted and if the people, whom he is supposed to serve, no longer want him, he shouldn’t cling to power. We only need Zanu PF and its leader and no factions. We don’t want this G40 cabal.”
Kungobvunzawo
Priceless last quote: We only need Zanu PF and its leader and no factions. We don’t want this G40 cabal.”
Don King
Zvibhakera Zvenyu Zvaramba kudonhedza Tyson !
flash out
so there is now a lot of confusion in Zanu.Mohadi is supposed to go to Bindura today yet noone has told him?
dzingi
Kembo Mohadi is just using “doublespeak”. He definitely is aware of the meeting. He has spoken like the chief spook he is.
jomz
kkkkkkkk, he is aware
Yewuono
Let Zanu PF crash and burn.
After Kasukuwere is gone they will find another target. Meanwhile they will be missing the actual target which is Mugabe and Grace. They are the ones who should do the honourable thing which is to resign.
Truth
Mugabe is a very selfish leader, instead of just resigning honourably, he has decided to drag everything & everyone down to the grave with him. It is indescribable the amount of resources, careers and lives Zim has lost as a country all because of his greed for power
Sagitarr
…and if “the people” have spoken, like they did in booting out Zanu PF and its leader at the polls, why should he & his party be still clinging to power? Tell us, Martin Dinha. The majority no longer want your hero to lead them in the same way your party zealots no longer want kasuks.
Domingos Rui
Next is kambuya kaya kanonzi Chimene.. Big mouth also that one.
MAN KENYA
With this retrogressive politics of factionalism, its evident that the centre can no longer hold. Oftentimes we should be guided by intellect at the expense of emotions. The amount of man-hours, resources spent and investment lost discussing and investigating personalities at the expense of nation building explain the direction this protracted Zanu PF factional turbulence is heading Zimbabweans to. Lets learn to prioritize state and party affairs. Comrades, silence in the midst of adversity is not peace but fear.
shutto
Rega zvimarane ,ndezvemusaga rimwe
Maonazvangu
Yes Man Kenya. These resources are better used to repair the roads which are I a sorry state, even in Bindura itself. I have always said it and will say it again – these people are only interested in saving their skins, kith and kin, lining their already bursting pockets and have no care whatsoever for the ordinary person in the street. CRY MY BELOVED ZIMBABWE!!!
Povho Yaramba
SUCCESSION is the elephant in the room and Mugabe wants to die in office.
Handiende
The next target is Mnangagwa. Watch the space
Razmataz
Dog eat dog is under way now. Imagine what will happen with Mugabe gone with people Chombo, Grace, Mnangagwa, Jonso, Mohadi doing each his own thing. The drama will break all records.
ignatius
The end of Zanu pf is near Mugabe is taking the party to the grave with him. every1 In Zanu must resign and pave way for the new blood
tundi
kkkkkkkkkkkkk go dembare goalllllll
malayi mhofu
kASUKUWIRE , MPHOKO, SANDI,all hypocrites, when they were busy eliminating party cadres province by province without due process and any meaningful charges they never found any reason to have all the allegations investigated, today the mountain is falling on their doorsteps and they think the way things are done is wrong. NO, NO, face the music and test your own medicine.
Zanu PF will not win elections as long as this cabal exist in the party.
It’s not a secret that Saviours wants President Mugabe out, he should be reminded of his remarks against Mugabe way back in 2007,
That ” Mugabe wenyu akura he must go ” yes Kasukuwire you indeed mentioned this at some house in beitbridge during the 21st movement celebrations.
lovemyzim
kasukuwere has survived he is not going anywhere
zai
I had hated Kasukuwere so much until smbdy told me Kasukuwere once hinted the mad man is nw old & must go. You are my man nw!!
magwaza
please kasukuwere akatadziira even varikumachonyonyo vekumusha kwangu vekuchiredzi akapiwa bag rekusabudisa report yakaitwa engineer nhamo ye chiredzi town council
Chia Barboza
