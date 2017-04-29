‘Pressure has eased off Mutuma’

HIGHLANDERS coach Erol Akbay believes pressure on striker Roderick Mutuma has now been lifted after he scored his first league goal for Bosso against Tsholotsho at Dulivhadzimo Stadium on Wednesday and hopes for more goals to come as the Bulawayo football giants clash with pacesetters Ngezi Platinum Stars at Barbourfields Stadium tomorrow.

BY FORTUNE MBELE

Mutuma scored the winner against Tsholotsho to open his account for the season as well as for his new club.

“I am happy that Roderick scored and the pressure is off him and that is important for me as we focus on the next game hoping to score more goals,” Akbay said yesterday. “However, for me it’s not important who scores; we win as a team and lose as a team. Because of him (Mutuma) we have scored a number of goals and Prince (Dube) benefited from Mutuma when he scored his goals. He (Mutuma) is a player who can also give good assists and that is important for me,” Akbay said.

Akbay said he does not know what to expect from Ngezi this term after the platinum miners acquired new players.

Bosso beat Ngezi home and away in the league last season.

“We know they now have a different team than last year and I have no idea how they play, but what I know is they can score goals and they are also good in defence. We have to play good football to make sure that we create many chances and score one, two or three goals to make sure we win the game.”

Ngezi Platinum coach Tonderai Ndiraya and his charges troop to Barbourfields Stadium following a decent start to the season with only one defeat so far.

They also played out a 2-all draw against champions Caps United on Wednesday.

New faces at Ngezi include the likes of Godknows Murwira and Dominic Mukandi, who joined from Dynamos.

They have linked up with the likes of Liberty Chakoroma, Washington Pakamisa and Donald Teguru.

Meanwhile, Bulawayo City, who have gone three matches without defeat, host struggling Triangle at BF this afternoon.

Triangle are yet to win a match in five outings, with three draws and two defeats.