Chombo falls on hard times

Home Affairs minister Ignatius Chombo’s former wife Marian has fallen on hard times and cannot afford to pay back a longstanding debt to CBZ Bank after she was declared “a person of no means”.

The deputy sheriff, who had visited Marian’s Allan Grange Farm in Raffingora with the intention to attach property on April 9 to offset the $157 229,10 debt, found nothing on the farm worth taking.

As a sign that all is not well for Marian, who was involved in a lengthy and messy divorce wrangle over the sharing of a vast array of properties owned by her estranged husband Ignatius, the sheriff entered a nulla bona (no goods) report on the property.

“Attempted to service, no property pointed out or seen, nulla bona,” the deputy sheriff’s remarks read.

Through its lawyer, Obert Gutu, CBZ Bank is demanding $157 229,10 from Marian, which she borrowed in 2009 as an overdraft facility.

She is also supposed to pay collection commission in terms of the Law Society of Zimbabwe by-laws and also meet the costs of the suit after High Court judge Justice Loice Matanda-Moyo issued a default judgment against her in March.

The farm at the height of the divorce was reported to have been home to an International 9700 horse – 808-860V truck, Volvo FL6 dropside – 723-023T, Mercedes Benz 1417 truck registration number 567-746P, Leyland Comet 16.16 dropside number 495-736S, Mamsen trailer tri-axle number 832-204Q and a Homemade trailer number 827-847H, among other properties.

Marian was reportedly forced out of the marriage with Chombo, who at the time of their acrimonious divorce was believed to own a vast number of properties across Zimbabwe.

During the messy divorce, Marian exposed her husband’s stash of wealth which left many shell-shocked.

Among the properties the then Local Government minister was reported to own included House No. 79 West Road, Avondale West, a Mercedes Benz 320, Flat No. B320, Odzi Court, Eastview Gardens, San Sebastian Flat, Cnr Tongogara/6th Street, and Flat No. B319, Odzi Court, East View Gardens.

He also reportedly owned a Norton business stand, Chishawasha residential stand, Chinhoyi business stand, and Chelsea Flats, Block of 4 units, a Greendale house, Glen View 1 house, Glen View 7 house and a Land Cruiser vehicle, among other assets.