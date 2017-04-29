Chombo falls on hard times

Home Affairs minister Ignatius Chombo’s former wife Marian has fallen on hard times and cannot afford to pay back a longstanding debt to CBZ Bank after she was declared “a person of no means”.
BY BLESSED MHLANGA
The deputy sheriff, who had visited Marian’s Allan Grange Farm in Raffingora with the intention to attach property on April 9 to offset the $157 229,10 debt, found nothing on the farm worth taking.
As a sign that all is not well for Marian, who was involved in a lengthy and messy divorce wrangle over the sharing of a vast array of properties owned by her estranged husband Ignatius, the sheriff entered a nulla bona (no goods) report on the property.
“Attempted to service, no property pointed out or seen, nulla bona,” the deputy sheriff’s remarks read.
Through its lawyer, Obert Gutu, CBZ Bank is demanding $157 229,10 from Marian, which she borrowed in 2009 as an overdraft facility.
She is also supposed to pay collection commission in terms of the Law Society of Zimbabwe by-laws and also meet the costs of the suit after High Court judge Justice Loice Matanda-Moyo issued a default judgment against her in March.
The farm at the height of the divorce was reported to have been home to an International 9700 horse – 808-860V truck, Volvo FL6 dropside – 723-023T, Mercedes Benz 1417 truck registration number 567-746P, Leyland Comet 16.16 dropside number 495-736S, Mamsen trailer tri-axle number 832-204Q and a Homemade trailer number 827-847H, among other properties.
Marian was reportedly forced out of the marriage with Chombo, who at the time of their acrimonious divorce was believed to own a vast number of properties across Zimbabwe.
During the messy divorce, Marian exposed her husband’s stash of wealth which left many shell-shocked.
Among the properties the then Local Government minister was reported to own included House No. 79 West Road, Avondale West, a Mercedes Benz 320, Flat No. B320, Odzi Court, Eastview Gardens, San Sebastian Flat, Cnr Tongogara/6th Street, and Flat No. B319, Odzi Court, East View Gardens.
He also reportedly owned a Norton business stand, Chishawasha residential stand, Chinhoyi business stand, and Chelsea Flats, Block of 4 units, a Greendale house, Glen View 1 house, Glen View 7 house and a Land Cruiser vehicle, among other assets.
…..what security did she give the bank for her to access such an overdraft. Somebody at cbz must be fired for lack of due diligence,
An overdraft facility is usually unsecured.
The bank was supposed to secure their funds given the size of the overdraft. An amount in excess of $150K is way too big to be handed out without any form of security at all.
Look at it carefully you will see that cbz is only going after those that are out of favour with zanu pf. So many people have defaulted including me but they only go after those those clearly seen to be out of favour with zanu pf. If you pretend to play ball they wont come to you. The truth is its impossible to do serious farming on those farms because the moment you start doing meaningful farming the zanoids will come begging (forced donations) for everything from you.
1. money for independence, heroes day, 21st february and the list goes on and on
2. Whenever there is a those endless meetings they want transport.
3. They want tillage from you
4. want they do is to exploit you till you are at their level
5. you hear things like “sei arikugona kurima ane varungu vaakabereka”.
6. in other words they admit that most of them are pathetic drunkards who are lazy to work their fields so they spent their time going for stupid meetings.
7. So in such a scenario you stop farming period. And wait for those support schemes from CBZ since everyone knows ndezvema campaign.
8. ukarega kutora unotonzi uri mutengesi So you have to get those loans even if you dont want. I know of some who is very organised and like any serious farmer had already done their preparation for the previous farming season. so when command agric was rolled out in around Sept / Oct they had to take the loans as well coz if they had not done so it was going to be something with zanoids.
9. These is done so that you are held at ransom by zanoids you have so much debt and no security of the land so basically you are supposed to play to their whims lest they send CBZ to collect their loans from you.
10. zanu pf is evil to the core.
So marian got one over the zanoids. I think she is smart enough to see what was coming and how to act.