Retail shop fined $17 000 for not banking cash

BUILDERS Home retail shop was yesterday fined $17 000 by a Harare magistrate for wilfully not banking cash.
BY DESMOND CHINGARANDE
The retail shop, which was represented by its administrator Charles Mutseka, pleaded guilty to contravening sections of the Bank Use Promotion Act when it appeared before regional magistrate Hosiah Mujaya.
However, Builders Home will pay $15 000 after magistrate Mujaya suspended $2 000 on condition that the company will not be found guilty of the same charges in the next five years.
According to the State, on January 14 this year, Builders Home was served with a disclosure order by Tongesayi Murape, a representative of the central bank, requiring the company to submit returns on cash sales and deposits on a daily basis as required by the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) Act.
The company through its director, one Petker, acknowledged receipt of the disclosure order by signing at the back of it.
However, since the time the company was served with the disclosure order, it did not submit returns to the RBZ as required by the law.
These people are just hopeless. Saka Builders Home ndiyo iri kukonzera maCash shortage??? This level of desperation is astounding.
This state sponsored terrorism. How can a black govt be so thugish to its own like so. This is shit. $17,000!!! Kuwuraya bussiness. NaJudge wacho imbwasukata chayiyo. Is it the fault of bussiness people not to bank? You bank today, the next day you want to withdraw you have to endure a long cue, after spending the whole day pamutsetse either you are told thre is no cash or you are given a paltry $300 when you want $10,000 dollars!!! Can the bussiness survive novudzvinyiriri vakadero. Even Smith mupambefumi hana kuita wutsinye vakadaro. He did not abuse bussiness people like this. Bussiness people are cash cows for the govt and provides livelyhood for those who are lucky to be employed. Reverse this devilish punitive senseless judgement. The fine should have been less than $200. By being cruel bussinesses will go underground to evade banking and paying tax. You are forcing them to trade corruptly. Create special facility for banking and withdrawals for bussiness people. They must access their deposits and withdrawals without hinderence and they should have a seperate bank cue kumabank. Govt policy and senseless withdrawal restrictions directives is stiffling trading.