STATE-RUN pension fund, National Social Security Authority (NSSA) is reportedly sitting on a $1,3 billion fund, but failing to bail out the country’s ailing industry that is in urgent need of retooling, has heard.
BY MTHANDAZO NYONI
Speaking at the Original Equipment Manufacturers Forum organised by the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair in collaboration with the Confederation of Zimbabwe Industries (CZI), captains of industry said NSSA should bail out the ailing industry by availing long-term loans for retooling.
“We understand that NSSA is sitting on a $1,3 billion fund. Why can’t NSSA deposit with the banks for on-lending? It’s an anomaly; it’s a strange thing under the sun,” CZI president, Busisa Moyo, said adding that NSSA’s funds were generated from industry through workers’ contributions.
Moyo said industry would be appealing to through the ministry of Industry for a re-tooling fund of between $250 million and 500 million to achieve import substitution and export generation.
Several industrialists pleaded with NSSA to chip in and offer long-term loans at cheaper rates.
They said short-term loans currently offered by banks were not sustainable for retooling purposes.
Banks are offering companies one-year loan tenure with 10% to 12% interest rate.
Moyo said most companies in Zimbabwe were using obsolete machinery.
He said for example, in Bulawayo, 50% of companies are using equipment that is more than 20 years old, while in Midlands province the figure stands at 70%.
This according to an industrialist, Ignatius Mavunga, has led companies to lose their market share, rising of plant maintenance cost, low utilisation, low exports, among others.
In response, Industry and Commerce minister Mike Bimha, said the proposal was welcome and urged the private sector to pursue it.
“We want the private sector to come up with such proposals. Our job is to listen to you. What you are saying makes sense because NSSA gets its money from industry. I will welcome such a paper,” Bimha said.
Moyo said they will submit their proposal to the government soon.
NSSA, whose investment portfolio includes money market, property, short- and long-term investments in associates and subsidiaries among others, has lost millions as a result of poor investment decisions.
It lost $50 million when it tried to rescue the then ReNaissance Merchant Bank.
The bank, which was rebranded to Capital Bank, surrendered its banking licence in 2013 after the authority said it could not continue pumping money into the struggling entity.
NSSA also lost about $16 million in other banks that have been shut down. It had $15 million deposited with Interfin Banking Corporation, which closed in 2012 after gross abuse of depositors’ funds was unearthed.
NSSA had more than $750 000 in Genesis Bank, which collapsed in 2012.
Yet retired workers were getting a meagre $60 in pension payouts. But the government recently instructed it to review payouts gradually to $150 by the end of the first half.
$1.3 trillion? Is this correct or its typing error?
hahahaha typing error shuwa
Its written 1.3 billion in black and white.
and which currency if this 1.3trillion? because dont tell me its US$ because it doesnt make sense. In a country with a collapsed health delivery system, collapsed industry, collasped leadership how can we have such money at NSSA?
This is a big shame really. The only thing that NSSA management is good at is looting the fund. Thieves are appointed to the board and all they do is loot and loot and loot. That fund is supposed to benefit pensioners and these are the owners of the fund. But pensioners are getting peanuts. Iam a pensioner and iam still getting the useless $60 per month. They lie to the world that they have increased it to $150. Where is it? In any case what is $150 ? We hear of stories where these looters give each other loans, buy each other expensive cars, houses etc. Even their girlfriends benefit but the poor pensioner only gets $60 to be increased at some unknown date. These criminals think we are stupid. One day their evil will catch up with them. We expect the minister to show direction and concern. She is just making useless and ineffective noises. Pensioners should not get anything less than $600
per month. That is what we are entitled to. Its our money.
if this money is there will the government be bankrupt. any economy which needs 3.4 billion to move yet NSSA has 1.3 trillion its news to me but this means these are lies
i want to think that’s a typing error or the reporter did not quite hear what was said (nothing personal Mr reporter). That type of money in Zimbabwe is unheard of, unless maybe we are talking about zim dollars.
finally corrected!
Newsday thank you for correcting that.
I wouldn’t put a dime in this useless economy as long as you have zany pf party goon heads who are lawless and clueless coming in to take over anything that is lucrative. Plow your your trillions or billions into the economy and sink like the titanic.
Hell Nooo!!!! Nssa keep your money, until after they have all kicked the bucket.
dreaming
I have not received my pension since September last year and the idiots at the Bulawayo office keep telling me my file is being processed. from the bottom going to the top all useless people who do not deserve a day in the office NXXXXXXXA
NSSA is not a bank and that money is pensioner’s contributions. If at all there is such money then it means it should already be sitting with the banks. The banks being experts in lending should be at the forefront at distributing the funds to industry. However, the banks know that Zim companies are being run by thieves who at any given opportunity maximise their personal gains through underhand deals, outright corruption, misinformed strategic decisions, obnoxious salaries & benefits as well as acquisition of the top of range Mercs, Jeeps, Range Rovers etc at the expense of shareholders, workers and company production. We have seen banks collapsing due to insider loans and other non-performing loans extended to businesses before. Why should people’s pensions be thrown into a bottomless pit. If the money is really there then NSSA should start by increasing pension pay outs and then give start up loans to contributing members so that they start their small businesses to support their meagre salaries.
Companies should keep their hands off NSSA funds as NSSA has given them money before under the Distressed Companies Fund and nothing came out of it. Now they are coming back with vengeance to loot and expropriate pensioners funds. NO, NO.
Business re-capitalisation is done through shareholders like what Econet has done through its recent rights offer and if it does work then they should get their funding through the open market or structuring offshore financing deals and NOT GRAB NSSA PENSION FUNDS. Ndapota musavape.
They really have this money but they are bailing out the government and are involved in wasteful expenditure eg the Beitbridge hotel and their new bank. The country needs new industries and not unfettered parceling out of housing stands
A law should be crafted to ensure that pension funds invest significantly back into the industries from which they draw their contributions (given of course that such industries are still viable). It’s ridiculous to invest in service industries that bank on the manufacturers for their sustenance, that’s why the banks NSSA invested in collapsed, no viable industries were banking anything.