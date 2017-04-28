Navigation

  1. AGK April 28, 2017 at 7:58 am #

    $1.3 trillion? Is this correct or its typing error?

    • valueTrap April 28, 2017 at 8:18 am #

      hahahaha typing error shuwa

    • tg April 29, 2017 at 8:57 am #

      Its written 1.3 billion in black and white.

  2. Ruramai Mutemasaka April 28, 2017 at 8:05 am #

    and which currency if this 1.3trillion? because dont tell me its US$ because it doesnt make sense. In a country with a collapsed health delivery system, collapsed industry, collasped leadership how can we have such money at NSSA?

  3. Mutakura April 28, 2017 at 8:23 am #

    This is a big shame really. The only thing that NSSA management is good at is looting the fund. Thieves are appointed to the board and all they do is loot and loot and loot. That fund is supposed to benefit pensioners and these are the owners of the fund. But pensioners are getting peanuts. Iam a pensioner and iam still getting the useless $60 per month. They lie to the world that they have increased it to $150. Where is it? In any case what is $150 ? We hear of stories where these looters give each other loans, buy each other expensive cars, houses etc. Even their girlfriends benefit but the poor pensioner only gets $60 to be increased at some unknown date. These criminals think we are stupid. One day their evil will catch up with them. We expect the minister to show direction and concern. She is just making useless and ineffective noises. Pensioners should not get anything less than $600
    per month. That is what we are entitled to. Its our money.

  4. mukanya April 28, 2017 at 8:28 am #

    if this money is there will the government be bankrupt. any economy which needs 3.4 billion to move yet NSSA has 1.3 trillion its news to me but this means these are lies

  5. Lonewolf April 28, 2017 at 9:26 am #

    i want to think that’s a typing error or the reporter did not quite hear what was said (nothing personal Mr reporter). That type of money in Zimbabwe is unheard of, unless maybe we are talking about zim dollars.

  6. Ruramai Mutemasaka April 28, 2017 at 11:55 am #

    finally corrected!

    • Lonewolf April 28, 2017 at 12:11 pm #

      Newsday thank you for correcting that.

  7. Layman April 28, 2017 at 1:53 pm #

    I wouldn’t put a dime in this useless economy as long as you have zany pf party goon heads who are lawless and clueless coming in to take over anything that is lucrative. Plow your your trillions or billions into the economy and sink like the titanic.
    Hell Nooo!!!! Nssa keep your money, until after they have all kicked the bucket.

  8. ziso April 28, 2017 at 1:53 pm #

    dreaming

  9. Chinua Achulu April 28, 2017 at 2:24 pm #

    I have not received my pension since September last year and the idiots at the Bulawayo office keep telling me my file is being processed. from the bottom going to the top all useless people who do not deserve a day in the office NXXXXXXXA

  10. chunga April 28, 2017 at 8:11 pm #

    NSSA is not a bank and that money is pensioner’s contributions. If at all there is such money then it means it should already be sitting with the banks. The banks being experts in lending should be at the forefront at distributing the funds to industry. However, the banks know that Zim companies are being run by thieves who at any given opportunity maximise their personal gains through underhand deals, outright corruption, misinformed strategic decisions, obnoxious salaries & benefits as well as acquisition of the top of range Mercs, Jeeps, Range Rovers etc at the expense of shareholders, workers and company production. We have seen banks collapsing due to insider loans and other non-performing loans extended to businesses before. Why should people’s pensions be thrown into a bottomless pit. If the money is really there then NSSA should start by increasing pension pay outs and then give start up loans to contributing members so that they start their small businesses to support their meagre salaries.

    Companies should keep their hands off NSSA funds as NSSA has given them money before under the Distressed Companies Fund and nothing came out of it. Now they are coming back with vengeance to loot and expropriate pensioners funds. NO, NO.

    Business re-capitalisation is done through shareholders like what Econet has done through its recent rights offer and if it does work then they should get their funding through the open market or structuring offshore financing deals and NOT GRAB NSSA PENSION FUNDS. Ndapota musavape.

  11. Nyandimazex April 29, 2017 at 7:44 pm #

    They really have this money but they are bailing out the government and are involved in wasteful expenditure eg the Beitbridge hotel and their new bank. The country needs new industries and not unfettered parceling out of housing stands

  12. man April 29, 2017 at 8:00 pm #

    A law should be crafted to ensure that pension funds invest significantly back into the industries from which they draw their contributions (given of course that such industries are still viable). It’s ridiculous to invest in service industries that bank on the manufacturers for their sustenance, that’s why the banks NSSA invested in collapsed, no viable industries were banking anything.

