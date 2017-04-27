ZPC Kariba dismiss Shabanie

ZPC KARIBA……….(2)2

Shabanie MINE…….(0)1

ZPC Kariba coach, Sunday Chidzambwa breathed a sigh of relief after his side edged visiting Shabanie Mine in a Castle Lager Premier Soccer League match played at Nyamhunga Stadium yesterday.

by NUNURAI JENA in Kariba

The home side scored through Raphael Manuvire and Francisco Zekumbawira inside the first 15 minutes, while Shabanie got their consolation two minutes from time through William Mapfumo.

Chidzambwa, however, was not happy with his strikers, saying they switched off in the second half.

“I’m not happy with my strikers, who went to sleep in the second half and missed so many chances, but I’m happy that we are creating chances,” he bemoaned.

ZPC Kariba took the lead as early as the third minute, when Daniel Chakupe beat his marker on the run before sending a low cross met by Manuvire, whose rising shot hit the underneath of the cross bar and into the nets, torching wild celebrations from the home fans.

The home team continued to pressurise and were duly rewarded in the 15th minute when in-form Zekumbwira beat an offside trap, and rounded off Shabanie keeper, Samuel Mafukidze before slotting the ball into an empty net.

Shabanie could have reduced the arrears in the 63rd minute when newly-introduced substitute, Nelson Maziwisa was tripped from behind in the penalty box, but referee, Edward Mucharambey waved play on.

The visitors got it right in the 88th minute when William Mapfumo rose high to nod home a Lloyd Nyamande corner kick.