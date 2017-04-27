Mutuma breaks duck in Bosso win

Tsholotsho …..(0)1

Highlanders…..(0)2

Two quick goals by Prince Dube and Rodreck Mutuma just after the start of the second half were all Highlanders needed to earn maximum points in an exciting Castle Lager Premier Soccer League match against Tsholotsho at Dulivhadzimo yesterday.

BY Sports reporter

Tsholotsho replied once through Lucky Nyathi after 62 minutes, but they could not get on the score sheet any further.

Prince Dube scored after 49 minutes from a rebound, when Tsholotsho goalkeeper, Marion Chang punched his shot back into play, into the young forward’s path and he responded by stabbing home from close range.

Mutuma, who apart from a bad temper, which earned him a yellow card for dissent, had a good day in office, scored from an acute angle after 52 minutes.

The enemy-turned-darling for Highlanders’ fans was a handful for defenders each time he was on the ball.

He shrugged off tight marking by Godfrey Mukambi to shoot low beating Chang in goals for Tsholotsho.

Nyathi’s goal was sheer brilliance after turning the Bosso defence to beat Ariel Sibanda from close range.

Highlanders coach, Elroy Akbay said his side could have scored at least five goals had it not been for the strikers’ wastefulness.

Tsholotsho coach Farai, Tawachera blamed the team’s loss on a momentary lapse just after the breather.