Mafikizolo jets in for Sendekera concert

SOUTH African award-winning Afro-pop music group, Mafikizolo are expected to touch down at the Harare International Airport this morning ahead of their much-anticipated Sendekera, Come Let’s Dance concert set for Saturday at the Harare International Conference Centre.

BY WINSTONE ANTONIO

Mafikizolo duo of Theo Kgosinkwe and Nhlanhla Nciza will be performing for their fans in Zimbabwe as part of their 20-year music journey celebrations.

With a day to go to the show, the concert organisers, 2 Kings Entertainment, yesterday released the final names of the artistes set to share the stage with the Mzansi stars.

Popular songbird Cindy Munyavi, Sam Dondo and Ngoni Kambarami are the latest inclusions to join the star-studded line-up of performers that already had multi-award winning musician, Jah Prayzah, Andy Muridzo and Alexio Kawara as supporting acts.

One of the concert organisers, Dee Nosh, yesterday, told NewsDay that all was set for the concert adding that Mafikizolo will jet in early to have enough time to do rehearsals for their duet, Sendekera with Jah Prayzah.

“The stage is now set for the Sendekera, Come Let’s Dance concert with our headlining act Mafikizolo arriving in the country tomorrow (today) morning to have adequate time for rehearsals,” he said.

“All our local artistes, who will share the stage with Mafikizolo, have promised superb performances.

“We are calling for fans to buy tickets in advance to avoid pressure on the day of the show, as we encourage people to move from buying the tickets at the gate, which causes unnecessary congestion with people ending up losing their valuable gadgets.”

At the concert, Jah Prayzah and Mafikizolo are set for a joint performance, having collaborated on the song Sendekera that, however, appears to have attracted mixed feelings from local fans.