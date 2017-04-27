Chaos at Baobab

NGEZI PLATINUM……(0) 2

CAPS UNITED………(0) 2

CASTLE Lager Premier Soccer League log leaders Ngezi Platinum scored a last-minute goal to deny Caps United maximum points in a match that had a chaotic ending at Baobab Stadium.

BY HENRY MHARA

Caps United players mobbed the match officials at the final whistle, as they protested against Kelvin Bulaji’s goal, scored in the last minute of optional time.

They argued Bulaji’s header did not cross the line, but referee, Nomore Musundire, in consultation with his assistants, stood his ground and awarded the goal.

A glass-made dugout was destroyed in the ensuing melee.

The champions thought they had won the match after a goal scored by Tafadzwa Rusike in the 49th minute.

The midfielder then turned provider for Abbasi Amidu for Caps United’s second in the 62nd minute, which looked like it was enough to win the match.

However, Ngezi talisman, Donald Teguru pulled one back 10 minutes later, six minutes after coming on, before Bulaji’s hotly-disputed equaliser.

Caps United coach, Lloyd Chitembwe was left disappointed by the referee’s decision to allow the goal to stand. He felt his side was robbed of maximum points, as the ball did not cross the line.

Ngezi Platinum coach, Tonderai Ndiraya, whose side were in control of the first half and missed numerous chances, praised his players for the great show of resilience.

The home side, looking to recover from their defeat to Yadah last week, made the early running forcing Caps goalkeeper, Edmore Sibanda to make some top-drawer saves.

But they should have gone in front on the half-hour mark, when their three players isolated Caps defender, Charlton Munzabwa, but striker, Clive Augusto was selfish, as he tried to beat Sibanda at the near post, with his teammates lurking, and the big goalkeeper did well to tip the ball over.

Caps were under pressure for most parts of the first half and the only time they had sight of the opponents’ goal was from a Sibanda free kick and a potshot from Abbasi Amidu.

Chitembwe was summoned by Ngezi Platinum officials after his Press conference for his players’ troubles.