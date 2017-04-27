Navigation

AMHVoices Pictures: ZITF 2017 Traders’ Day 3

April 27, 2017 in AMH Voices, News, ZITF 2017

We give you pictures of some of the exhibitors at the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair 2017.

All pictures by Sandisile Mtetwa (@mtetwasandisile), NUST journalism student

PSMI employees conduct an eye test on a visitor to their stand at the ZITF

A passerby stands in front of a Zimbwbwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company banner at the ZITF 2017

Mutare Polytechnic students and officials at their stand

Forestry Commission of Zimbabwe Communications Officer Violet Makoto poses for a picture at the FCZ stand for ZITF 2017

Capital Foods staff pose at their stand

