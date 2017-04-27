AMHVoices Pictures: ZITF 2017 Traders’ Day 3

We give you pictures of some of the exhibitors at the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair 2017.
All pictures by Sandisile Mtetwa (@mtetwasandisile), NUST journalism student
PSMI employees conduct an eye test on a visitor to their stand at the ZITF
A passerby stands in front of a Zimbwbwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company banner at the ZITF 2017
Mutare Polytechnic students and officials at their stand
Forestry Commission of Zimbabwe Communications Officer Violet Makoto poses for a picture at the FCZ stand for ZITF 2017
Capital Foods staff pose at their stand
No comments yet.