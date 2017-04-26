Skaiva goes against all odds

AFTER producing three EPs (Extended Play) in the past, Bulawayo house producer and musician Skaiva, real name Mqondisi Sibanda, said his latest and debut album Against All Odds is his best offering to date.

By Sindiso Dube

The musician has belted out three projects — Its Love, Soulful Heaven and No Vocal EP, which propelled him to winning best house musician of the year at the Zimbabwe Music awards 2015.

The 14-track album was launched at The Groove night club, located at the Rainbow Hotel a fortnight ago, drawing large crowds including seasoned musician Sandra Ndebele.

“This is my debut album after doing three EPs that introduced my name and propelled me the national stage. From the response I am getting I can safely say this album is my best offering.

“It took me two years of crafting this album and for it to come out like this and to be greatly appreciated by many it’s all through hard work and good relations with the talented vocalists who featured,” Skaiva said.

Imali Yeqolo and Ayeye featuring Ci Jay have become instant hits on local radio station Skyz Metro FM and in local night clubs.

“I am humbled by the way Imali Yeqolo has been making people dance in the clubs and on radio, it’s now an anthem in local night spots and in every commuter omnibus.

“Ayeye is also doing well on radio and on YouTube where I recently launched its video on, I will soon be taking the video to the national broadcaster ZBC TV and also regional channels — Trace Africa and Zambezi Magic,” he said.

Skaiva localised the sound on his album and brought, and featured talented vocalists in some of the songs.

Against All Odds is themed along struggle, love and dance. Skaiva takes us through his past struggles up to now and then quenches the past struggles with dance notions.