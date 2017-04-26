Makandiwa bouncers fight over ‘missing’ tithes

THREE bouncers from Emmanuel Makandiwa’s United Family International Church (Ufic) yesterday appeared before Harare magistrate Gideon Ruvetsa facing assault charges after they allegedly pummelled the church’s auditor in a scuffle over missing tithes.
BY DESMOND CHINGARANDE
Munyaradzi Rukato (37), Farai Chuma (25) and Stewart Tangani (age not given) are accused of assaulting Mlungisi Sibanda, accusing him of discouraging congregants from tithing for a project initiated by the church’s security staff.
The trio denied the charge and accused Sibanda, who is also the church’s security secretary, of being a violent person and an attention seeker.
The State alleges that the incident occurred during a Ufic gathering at the City Sports Centre on September 10 last year.
It is alleged Sibanda was chairing the meeting, as Rukato, who is chairperson of the security department, was away.
Sibanda allegedly told congregants that there was some money paid by the congregants, which had not been recorded and was missing.
It is State’s case that Rukato later arrived and ordered Sibanda to step down, and the latter complied.
Rukato allegedly went on to insult Sibanda, saying he was not allowed to address the congregation.
The State alleges Sibanda then stood up arguing that he had the right to address the congregation as the church auditor.
As tempers flared, Chuma, Rukato and Tangani allegedly ganged up and assaulted Sibanda.
After the fracas, Rukato allegedly drove away, as Chuma, Tangani and another unidentified congregant continued assaulting Sibanda, while other church members watched from a distance. The State alleges Sibanda eventually escaped and reported the matter to the police, leading to the accused’s arrest.
The trial continues on May 9.
vana vapapa, brainwashed fools!
devil chaiye iwewe
Goes to show that the church is all about money. Even the bouncers fight over the loot stolen from foolish followers. Loot stolen in the form of seeding over false promises of healing and riches by lying Makandiwa.
Keep your money you clever one why insult us .Time will tell. Leave us alone with our foolishness.Come to think of it mari yacho hautorina iwewe. You the clever one among the foolish thousands .
IT SHOWS THAT YOU DON’T EVEN UNDERSTAND CHURCH BUSINESS ,SECURITY DEPARTMENT COLLECTING TITHES ?. WHY ?. THE STORY SAYS A PROJECT INITIATED BY SECURITY STAFF ,WHERE IS THE PROPHET COMING IN HERE? . A DEPARTMENTAL PROJECT IS NOT FUNDED BY TITHES BRO AND DOES NOT IN ANY WAY CONCERN THE PROPHET .WHETHER THEY FOUGHT OR ARE IN COURT OR THEY STOLE THE MONEY I DON’T CARE .ALL I CARE IS THIS IS NOT THE PROPHET’S BABY . I LOVE MY PROPHET AND HE IS A VERY CLEAN MAN .BACK OFF YOU BOZOS.
Are you sure your prophet is clean? Not accusing him of anything but how sure are you?
Cde, just ask to be included in the trial as a witness. Maybe prosecution will see reason.
You are ignorant and disgraceful. The story has nothing to do with Makandiwa and you are just shouting your nonsense about your love for Makandiwa. Shame on you.
You don’t go to expose your foolishness and your level of ignorance oliver and companions. U.F.I.C tithes are never handled by the security department under any circumstances. you are so disgusting!
uri gooooodzva
ita hasha shoma mwana wapapa, kana vakarovana vakarovana havozve. asi newe wakadyawo tithe?
itai wongororo zvekare mozotiudza kuti zvakazofamba sey, kikiki
What kind of “church” is this?…. and are these the sort of retards it attracts?
we dont even know these guys at ufic its a lie coz security thy dont deal with financies
mmmmmmmmmmmmm only Jesus is clean
Oliver, Bozos means ”a stupid or foolish person”, why did you said this ?. and you said this to the children of God, funda kusaita hasha nezvisina basa, uye something you dont have control over it,
This story stinks, non of those departments handle tithe.
There’s never a single day that security personal has collected tithes. Don’t lie to people that such a thing has ever happened.
totally agree with ftaonazve only and only jesus is clean not munhu wenyama sesu
Surprised Jealosy Mawarire is not named among the bouncers. Kkkkkkk
Mari yekudaro haidi kudaro vakomana!kkkk.I have always said it that these so called prophets are only there to dupe their congregants of their money and to full fill the scriptures as written in Matthew 24.False prophets shall arise and they will deceive MANY.The devil is very clever,he comes to people through sickness and poverty and these prophets of doom capitalise on that by claiming to heal all types of sickness and make people rich.I am yet to see a person who used to be crippled,blind or deaf who was healed by these guys.It all ends on the stage or in television not in real life.I urge people to read the bible and pray for understanding.Salvation is for free,yet one must pay a certain amount to see the so called “man of God”face to face.And people stampede for a mortal human being who could be even drowned in an ocean of sins than you.God have mercy on us.
The story may only help to sow seed of doubt on those people who have always been seeking for excuses to discredit the Prophet and the Church. But as for us who know the truth, no case that may be done by a contregant can ever portray the entire position or state of affairs of the church.
it is only that in our church we strongly believe in transpirancy and our affairs are open to public scrutiny no 0
matter how minor, unlike other organisations and some churches. We welcome any constructive criticism, but let the criticisers draw a line between individual and church faults.
The character and conduct of the Prophet and Church remain above reproach to date.
Its amazing how some people are ready to attack on anything written that relates or is made to relate to the prophet of God and you just have to wonder, is it because they care or are so anxious and hoping for bad things to happen SHAME. Well if your are waiting for doom keep hoping but let me advise you that your wait will be in vain as the church will keep moving on. Ichokwadi chinongorwadza hacho asi tarisai kwamabva kwakure but the prophet of God is going strong and doing exploits. Ana Mwari ungamuitei HAPANA
Crooks and Thugs gallivanting around the country pretending to be men of GOD are not prophets of GOD. Point of correction Mukoma Munya.
haiwa wo. kuti vana vaprophet vazodii zvikadii, azviunzi mari mupocket, azviunzi mabasa futi. am not a follower of the prophet but i know for a fact that tithes are not handled by the security team. this story is wrong in many ways. there are finance departments in all churches and they deal with money issues involving the church, no-matter how small a church is, security will never handle finances. from my own understanding, it is money for a project to boost the security department at church. not tithes. journalists are not writers, will always say this because they don’t know the full story, they only publish what is itching to the mind of the reader, there is never truth in journalism. give us real stories not izvi
This article is full of falsehood, while it is common knowledge that TITHE is common to most sound and biblical churches, its irrational to say Security department collects tithe. The whole article is full of malice as even the characters and events are not synonymous with UFIC Harare. The names above are not in the leadership of the said department and the kind of meetings alleged are not in anyway synonymous with UFIC. UFIC departments do not involve congregates in their projects and meetings. Security leaders are known Pastors at UFIC and all names listed above are nowhere near the truth. As usual Newsdays has that tendency of taking issues happening elsewhere and deliberately putting the name of Makandiwa in it. Its not new anyway, the only challenge is there are always stupid readers waiting to be fed with those lies. Readers whose ears are so dull and can not separate the truth and reality. They forget that the paper is making money through popular figures. Criticising a man who has never bothered himself with how you live your life is mere stupidity. Its always wiser kutaura zvekwawaswera.
HOW DID SECURITY GUYS GET HPLD OF TITHE SINCE WEN
The story appears in the newspaper just push up sales volumes since the newspaper editor is pretty aware that the mere mention of the name Prophet Emmanuel Makandiwa will attract the attention of several thousands people. It lacks merit in terms of truth and content. For instance, how can the paper report that the plaintiff at one point is the church’s secretary for security and the same person is reported as the church auditor. In my view the newspaper should have carried out thorough investigative journalism to establish the truth before publishing falsehoods. Am sure the church has some of the best professional auditors unlike this report. While I do not condone violent behaviour it is only proper and morally inspiring for newspapers to report truth and not inaccurate information to gain unfair advantage.
The story is credible….these ushers are in finance and security. In churches there are different department with same individual. An individual preach, collect tithe, usher(security), praise and worship in same church. What Mr Makandiwa teaches is seen by behavior of its members…Jesus said a bad tree bring bad fruits. Also Jesus said all will know you are my deciples if you have love among yourself. lf these guys had done nice things definately Mr Makandiwa will claim credit now its bad he doesnt know them. Jesus never paid tithe or any christian paid or receive tithe, who is Mr Makandiwa following ?if its old laws so why dont he do sabath, new moon, marrying 10 wives etc
Hapana nyaya apa. Maneta nezve mbudzi here ?
ufic security has nothing to do with tithes,its amazing how people create such stories yet there’s no tangible evidence to prove to the public
One clever one among thousands.Why insult us time will tell.Keep your money most probably you don’t even have .
Jesus yes Jesus never paid tithe or tell us not to pay read Hebrew 7v5 and verse 12 he told us not to pay
Levi, who receive the office of the priesthood, have a commandment to take tithes of the people according to the law……12 For since the priesthood is being changed, it becomes necessary to change the Law as well
iwewe chingorega wosiya isu wanayo takadaro
chegumi hachipihwe anamahobho,ndicho chitsotsi ichocho ,prophet vanoda chegumi security inodawo,kangani muchechi imwechete?Chegumi imari yaunobvisa pamari yaunowana unotora 10% woisa kuna mwari through the pastor kwete security kana mufundisi achibvumira zvakadaro hameno.
the report did not do the work properly, you said they fought for missing tithes but you go ahead and say funds for security which z which, security do not collect tithes,,,, vakarwira mari not tithes, musade kusvibisa machurch nenhema
lf u read carefully u see the report is ok. it refers to court case and real names, dates. it cant be dismissed by word security. Which of course are ushers or finance guys. From report these guys are bouncers so they are security . Someone is being sued of hitting someone in church.The name security isnt relevant . Bad teacher/pastor makes bad students. Even apologist defending him are resorting to a lie. Can you honstly say a news report is a lie because it put papa in bad light, only God cant maker errors.
This false prophet has a thousand foolish followers who give all they have and leave their families dying of hunger. Nonsense
This report is inaccurate. Money collected for a specific project cannot be a tithe. So how do we believe much of the story when the headline is evidently sensational? The word bouncers is then put in just to give UFIC a vulgar profile. Newsday will certainly get a few more dollars by dishonest marketing through loud but incorrect headlining, but that won’t take them far. In any case not beyond this fleshy life.
i am not for ufi but i like that u are helping to advertise the prophet ,there isno where kweunonzwa security ichibata mari fungaiwo manhi
Pamberi nemaPROJECTS……
In the beginning the Church (the one Acts) , members were fighting over the sharing of tithes among windows and orphans. Windows of the other tribe was getting more than others. But today its the church leaders who are getting almost everything..