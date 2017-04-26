Live updates: Ngezi Platinum vs Caps United

NewsDay gives you live action from Baobab Stadium in Mhondoro where Ngezi Platinum and Caps United clash in a Castle Lager Premier Soccer League (PSL)match.

Updates by John Mokwesti and Tinotenda Samukange

Castle Premier league Matchday 5 Results

Harare City 0-0 Bulawayo City

Ngezi Platinum Stars 2-2 Caps United

Tsholotsho 1-2 Highlanders

FC Platinum 0-0 Triangle United

Chapungu United 1-1 Yadah Stars

Bantu Rovers 2-3 Hwange

ZPC Kariba 2-1 Shabanie Mine

16:52 Full time Caps United 2-2 Ngezi Platinum.

16:52 Ngezi scores a disputed goal.

16:52 Last kick of the game and Ngezi equalise.

Meanwhile: Yadah pulls one back. Its now 1-1 against Chapungu

16:33 Ngezi attacking relentlessly as the clock ticks away.

16:31 Goal!!! Ngezi pulls one back. Second half substitute Teguru with a header after a pin point cross from another player from the bench Tichaona Mabvura. Caps pulls out Rusike and Calton and in comes Valentine Musarurwa and Kamhapa.

16:18 Its now Caps 2 Ngezi 0

16:18 Goal scored in the 61th minute.

16:18 And caps scores again. Rusike with a square pass and Abbas easily taps in.

Insight: Chapungu 1 Yadah 0. Magaya’s team concedes for the first time since the PSL kicked off.

Castle Premier league Matchday 5 Halftime Scores

Harare City 0-0 Bulawayo City

Ngezi Platinum Stars 0-0 Caps United

Tsholotsho 0-0 Highlanders

FC Platinum 0-0 Triangle United

Chapungu United 0-0 Yadah Stars

Bantu Rovers 1-1 Hwange

16:04 1.0 48′ minutes played

16:04 Caps scores after an assist from Chitiyo to Rusike.



16:01 Second half kicks off. Caps showing signs of purpose

15:59 Teams ready for the second half

* The scoreline is still 0:0.

15:49 Caps is known to raise their game in the second half and their fans expect a better performance before a good crowd at Baobab.

15:48 Half time now. Ngezi had the first half to lose and their outstanding player has been their goalkeeper Edmore Sibanda.

15:28 Nelson Chadya with a good save after Abbas Amidu had chested the ball down in the sixteen before a turn and shot that had the Caps faithful already on their feet.

15:25 Still nil all

15:24 22′ played. Clive Augusto almost scored for Ngezi but Edmore Sibanda has been outstanding with impressive saves.

15:10 An exciting midweek castle premiership match at Baobab stadium. Both teams have started on high tempo with Ngezi the better of the two.

15:10 0:0 with 11 minutes of good interplay having been played.

Line Ups

CAPS UNITED

1. Sibanda Edmore

2. Zvirekwi Hardlife

3. Pfumbidzai Ronald Tapiwa

4. Munzabwa Calton

5. Dauda Dennis

6. Chafa Devon

7. Muchenje Moses

8. Rusike Tafadzwa

9. Chitiyo Ronald

10.Amidu Abbas

11.Chigumba Prosper

NGEZI PLATINUM STARS FC

1. Chadya Nelson

2. Amini Qadr

3. Madzokere Byron

4. Dzvukamanja Terrence

5. Mukanga Walter

6. Chakoroma Liberty

7. Mukandi Dominic

8. Murera Keith

9. Mchisa Tatenda

10.Augusto Clive

11.Murwira Godknows