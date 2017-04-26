Gweru requires strategic plan for expansion

NEWLY-APPOINTED Gweru town clerk, Elizabeth Gwatipedza, has called on the local authority to adopt a strategic master plan to enable provision of water and sewer services to upcoming residential areas.

by Stephen Chadenga

In recent years, the city has witnessed a sharp increase in development of residential stands, with some stretching into peri-

urban and rural areas.

“There is need for a master combination plan if we are to incorporate areas such as in Vungu and Zibagwe for example,” Gwatipedza said.

“I don’t see these RDCs [Rural District Councils] being able to provide treated water to people in the new areas. The new areas should be connected to Gweru city and there is need to work on modalities to make sure these RDCs contribute something towards infrastructure development.”

The worsening economic situation has seen the Midlands capital struggling to complete rehabilitation of its water works.

Experts say the rapid expansion of urban areas has increased demand for water, which outstrips supply, a situation that can affect the sanitation and health if not properly handled.