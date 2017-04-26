Breaking: Bus crash claims 5

FIVE people died and 17 were seriously injured early Wednesday morning when a Mutare-bound InterAfrica bus they were travelling in veered off the road and hit a tree at Shamu Business Centre along the Harare-Mutare highway.

The accident occurred around 4am and the injured were rushed to Mutare General Hospital.

Manicaland provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Tavhiringwa Kakohwa was not readily available for comment.

More details to follow…