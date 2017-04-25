Trial date set for thief killer

HARARE magistrate Barbara Chimboza yesterday set May 5 as the trial date for a man who killed a suspected thief in 2015 by crushing his hands and body with a hammer, after he allegedly caught him red-handed stealing from his house.
BY DESMOND CHINGARANDE
Job Ndlovu, who is on $50 bail, for striking Brian Chataika with a hammer leading to the latter’s death, was initially charged with murder before the offence was later changed to culpable homicide.
It is the State’s case that on November 23, 2015 at around 2am, Chataika was caught red-handed inside Ndlovu’s bedroom carrying a solar panel and pushing it out through the window.
Ndlovu allegedly grabbed Chataika by the waist and wrestled with him as he shouted for neighbours to come to the rescue.
Ndlovu’s unidentified neighbours rushed to the scene and allegedly crushed Chataika’s hands and feet with a hammer before taking him to Epworth Police Station.
Chataika was later taken to Chitungwiza Central Hospital where he died on admission.
Ndlovu’s alleged accomplices are still at large.
Sebastian Mutizirwa appeared for the State.
Is this the Sebastian Mutizirwa who once played for Dynamos?
hapana nyaya. mbavha yapinda mumba haipiwe warning nekuti inokuuraya.
@ Tonderayi, ndiye. Remember he was a serving cop when he proudly turned out for Dynamos, the people’s team? Ex-cop or cop Peter Kachirika is also another ex-soccer player who’s a public prosecutor.
Zim law is funny. So, it means, people should just leave thieves do whatever they want?
This is insane! The neighbors crushed the thief’s hands, not Ndlovu. How could Ndlovu have stopped them from doing so when he had screamed for their help? What if he was killed first? The law should just make it clear that anyone caught in another person’s house, especially at 2a.m. is responsible for the consequences. Don’t waste state resources on this one please. Pasi nembavha! There is a man I know who put up a sign on his durawall, which read: PLEASE NOTE THAT DUE TO THE SUDDEN INCREASE IN BULLET, I WILL FIRE NO WARNING SHOT. He is right! Another mbuya in the rural areas put up a sign, which read: KO UKAURAYISA MHURI YESE NEKUBA NHANGA?