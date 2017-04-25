Daring thief breaks into police boss’ house

A DARING 23-year-old woman last month allegedly broke into the official residence of Chief Superintendent Nyaradzai Majachani at Mabelreign Police Camp last month and stole valuables worth $1 394.

BY DESMOND CHINGARANDE

The suspect, Fortunate Jambuleni, yesterday approached the High Court seeking bail.

Jambuleni, who has been in custody since March 22, claimed she was denied bail at the Harare Magistrates’ Court although she insists she was a suitable candidate for bail. It is the State’s case that on February 1 this year, Jambuleni and her alleged accomplice, Brendon Magwenzi, who is still at large, broke into Majachani’s home through a kitchen window and stole a 5kg gas bottle, a toy computer and two cellphones and vanished into the night.

They proceeded to a house occupied by Inspector Emelia Museki and stole a 5kg gas bottle, 2 litres of orange juice, a cellphone and a hand bag containing $12 and left the house.

The two proceeded to Mbare Musika and sold one of the stolen phones to a woman identified as Fine Makamure, who took the suspect’s phone number as surety in case she faced any problem with the phone.

Majachani and Museki discovered the offence the next morning and reported the matter, leading to Makamure’s arrest, who in turn implicated Jambuleni.