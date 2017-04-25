Bond notes not solution to Zimbabwe’s woes: IMF

THE International Monetary Fund (IMF) says Zimbabwe requires a comprehensive policy package to retrieve the economy from the woods, instead of seeking salvation in bond notes.
BY BUSINESS REPORTER
IMF African Department director, Abebe Aemro Selassie told journalists on Sunday that a holistic package of reforms was needed to get Zimbabwe out of the crisis.
“There’s a limited amount of foreign exchange inflows coming in and no monetary policy tool. So, they are in a difficult circumstance right now. We think that, going down this one [bond] note route, in and on itself, will not address the challenges that the country has.
So, it’s very important to have a more comprehensive policy package, which also addresses a lot of the fiscal challenges that the country faces, a lot of the structural reforms that have to be done,” he said.
Selassie had been asked to comment on the bond note concept.
Bond notes were introduced last November under a $200 million export incentive facility guaranteed by the African Export Import Bank. To date, bond notes worth $120 million have been issued.
Selassie’s remarks corroborate sentiments by many local economists and analysts, who had dissuaded the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) from introducing the surrogate currency. RBZ plunged headlong and introduced the bond notes which have been blamed for the flight of the United States dollar from the official system, thereby fuelling a black market. Cash hoarding has been prevalent with the $5 and $2 notes disappearing from the official system.
The central bank accuses some ungrateful foreign-owned businesses of hoarding cash. The businesses are operating in the reserved sector of the economy. RBZ has rolled out a number of controls to manage the cash situation.
Recently, RBZ placed a cap of $20 on cash back facilities offered by retailers. It has also ordered banks to put a withdrawal limit of $200 per week.
Reserve bank of Zanu…nonsense
It’s the politics, stupid!
“Home grown solutions for home grown problems…” Mangudya busy feeding us poison.
It does not require a rocket scientist to see that as we move towards 2018 election, Tsvangirai and his allies are trying to create a situation that puts Zim on a difficult condition for the general public to believe ZANU (PF) has failed the nation. If one can not see that cheap politics then lets not discus it.
Toropito you are right. Tsvangirai should stop politics of making the people of Zimbabwe suffer so that we vote for him. Hazvishande.
do you even understand how the government and the economy work? i doubt that very much.
what has tsvangirai done? Wake up you laggards
It does not require a rocket scientist to see that as we move towards 2018 election, Tsvangirai and his allies are trying to create a situation that puts Zim on a difficult condition for the general public to believe ZANU (PF) has failed the nation. If one can not see that cheap politics then lets not discus it.
Toropito you are shortsighted. Do you have other solutions because the ones we have, have all but failed
Toropito is mad, how does Tsvangirai create any situation, is he in Govt. Toropito is a mad Zanu Pf Lunatic. The Zanu Pf Govt are the ones ruling the country, we are all paying Taxes to them, they should come up with solutions for the country’s problems- where does Tsvangirai come in.
taura hako.
ZANU PF HAS FAILED PERIOD, THEY COULD NOT EVEN FULFILL JUST ONE OF THEIR 2013 ELECTION PROMISES. ZIMBABWEANS DONT BE FOOLED WITH THIS ZANU PF, FOR 37 YEARS THEY HAVE RUN DOWN THE COUNTRY, ROADS ARE NOW DISH HOLES, YOU CAN NOW BATH YOUR CHILD IN THE ROAD, NO DRUGS IN HOSPITALS, EDUCATION SYSTEM RUN DOWN BY THE DOKORAS WHO WANT TO INTRODUCE MUSLIM EDUCATION, NO CASH IN BANKS AFTER WE LOST ALL OUR SAVINGS IN 2008, 90% OF ZIMBOS ARE UNEMPLOYED, PEOPLE ARE NOW SELLING WARES AT SUPERMARKET DOOR STEPS, THE LIST IS ENDLESS – TO HELL WITH ZANU PF.
respond you are right toropito atori nerabies
Heheheheh toropito is a zanu screwee
The RBZ should manage lending / borrowing policy rationally to encourage bank usage by citizens. A situation where banks are actually charging interest on deposits, through various levies, is untenable.
Adoption of the Rand could help a bit, rather than including currencies whose owners do not want them traded internationally in the basket, such as the Yuan and the Rupee. But then the economic creature will mutate and find a loophole and externalise via South Africa.
Bottom line, more spending should be on productive activity and not on ghosts and executive largesse. Pay the tobacco farmers. The money is theirs and is not even sourced locally
Unfortunately this government does not have the brains to do that so we are in a catch 22 situation,. The regime is here to stay meaning the problems are here to stay. Brain dead politicians whose domain are their tummies with monkey brains can never remove us from the mess they created. They don’t know how ZIsco closed, They don’t how NRZ was run down, They don’t know how Zupco was run down, CSC, David Whitehead, Hwange colliery and then you expect them to know how to fix. A man calling himself Dr Bimha goes on TV saying 3 firms are manufacturing mining equipment but he does not even know their names, imagine 3 firms making such large equipment and you don’t know their names but you have the guts to go on TV. Why I say they don’t know how, its because when they take anything to their homes they think they are entitled so that cow should keep providing milk even if they don’t feed it. One director akaita mashura pa Zisco kuita bira pa Zisco using rituals with his daughter and you think that is managing a company.
toropito munhu wema drugs uyo
Ana Toropito……kkkkkkkk…….scum brained
Toropito is right. Can’t you all see that Chamatama is blocking all Presisent’s efforts to revive the economy.
Toropito is right. Can’t you all see that Chamatama is blocking all President’s efforts to revive the economy.
Down with sanctions
Any fool can criticize,condemn,complain and most fools actually do so.Zanu pf is a part full of fools and criminal elements,because all of them can not believe,think positively and see clearly that they have total destroyed zimbabwe,destroyed and wiped out family coersions at large commonly because of their personal and selfish gains.Down with this spirit of these devils.Instead of growing Zimbabwe economically through competitive means,Zanu pf is always oppressing people, a very stupid ideology they have created in Zimbabwe.God’s time shall come and it will come what may.