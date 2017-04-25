AMHVoices: Beginning of the end for G40?

In response to Chiyangwa, Kasukuwere in ugly fight: Higher and Tertiary Education minister Jonathan Moyo is taking a very cautious approach on this one, having tried in vain to save Bulawayo Provincial Affairs minister Eunice

Sandi-Moyo’s neck.

By Zvusvumbwi,Our Reader

Of course, Zanu PF political commissar Saviour Kasukuwere’s enemies are likely to seek the Tsholotsho North legislator’s blood also, as they are convinced that whatever the Local Government minister was up to, he is likely to have conferred with his comrade-in-arms.

I see the beginning of the end of G40 in its current configuration, unless something drastic happens, like destruction of the Lacoste faction or convergence of that faction with the remnants of G40.

As Zimbabwe Liberation War Veterans’ Association chairperson Chris Mutsvangwa has already alluded to, another faction is likely to emerge, and this time around the real benefactor will not rely on others to do his/her bidding, but to literally take the bull by its horns.