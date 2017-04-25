AMHVoices: Beginning of the end for G40?

In response to Chiyangwa, Kasukuwere in ugly fight: Higher and Tertiary Education minister Jonathan Moyo is taking a very cautious approach on this one, having tried in vain to save Bulawayo Provincial Affairs minister Eunice
Sandi-Moyo’s neck.
By Zvusvumbwi,Our Reader
Of course, Zanu PF political commissar Saviour Kasukuwere’s enemies are likely to seek the Tsholotsho North legislator’s blood also, as they are convinced that whatever the Local Government minister was up to, he is likely to have conferred with his comrade-in-arms.
I see the beginning of the end of G40 in its current configuration, unless something drastic happens, like destruction of the Lacoste faction or convergence of that faction with the remnants of G40.
As Zimbabwe Liberation War Veterans’ Association chairperson Chris Mutsvangwa has already alluded to, another faction is likely to emerge, and this time around the real benefactor will not rely on others to do his/her bidding, but to literally take the bull by its horns.
hapana nhau apa
Is there a part 2 & part 3 of this news article coming soon?
If G40 is Jonso’s project I wouldn’t start writing an obituary this early. Its too early. This is Jonso we are talking about here – the guy who made the whole Nation sing “Rambai Makashinga”. He is a fighter. And his fight with Ngwena is personal. Nothing political about. “You messed up with my Tsholotsho so I will be dead before I see you ascend to the presidency”. Even I would do that. Come on Jonso…. this Ngwena guy scuttled your presidential aspirations during the Tsholotsho declaration. So why shouldn’t you pay him back in the same currency? Use every trick in your PhD notebook just to make sure Ngwena doesn’t see the presidential chair. Use anything …Gukurahundi for instance. Switch your support to Tsvangirai if that’s what it takes. Meanwhile I have my bowl of popcorn full and I’m taking my seat on the front row. I’m not gonna miss this drama even for all the tea in China.
PHDs work in USA, UK etc but not with the crocodile. When you want to get rid of it, it becomes a lizard and you say guys chisikwa chamari. Paunenge uchiyeva chisikwa ichi wobva wadyiwa negarwe. Vana vobva vabvunzwa kuti akadyiwa nei mhinduro yoti hapana garwe apa idzvunyu iri. Guys open your eyes its too late.