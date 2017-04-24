Zanu PF pangolin MP out of remand

ZANU PF Nyanga North legislator, Hubert Nyanhongo last week ended a three-week spell in remand prison following his arrest on allegation of possession of a live pangolin.

BY DESMOND CHINGARANDE

Nyanhongo (60), arrested in Chipinge on April 1, was released on $200 bail granted by High court judge, Justice Priscilla Munangati-Manongwa

As part of his bail conditions, the legislator was ordered to report once a week at Dzivarasekwa Police Station, surrender his passport to the clerk of court in Chipinge and to reside at his given address until finalisation of the matter.

The legislator, who has denied the charge, submitted to the court that he was arrested while en-route to his constituency and there-after to Chipinge to consult a traditional healer over an undisclosed ailment.

He claimed that the pangolin, which was allegedly recovered from his car, a Jeep Cherokee, belonged to his co-accused, Samuel Samson, Misheck Satuku and Positive Mutenda.

According to the State, on April 1 this year at around 4pm in Birchenough Bridge, Samson called the informant Samuel Gona advising that he was selling a pangolin and they agreed to meet at Birchenough Bridge in Chipinge.

Gona allegedly then alerted members of the Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority, who mounted a trap with the former posing as a buyer.

The pangolin, weighing 9,5kg and worth $5 000, was recovered from a bag hidden under the back passenger seat, leading to the four suspects’ arrest.